BOSTON (AP) – A Massachusetts factory that typically makes some of the nation's most beloved board games, including Monopoly, Risk, and Candyland, has focused on making personal protective equipment for health workers in the first Coronavirus pandemic line, Governor Charlie. Baker said Saturday.

The Cartamundi-owned Hasbro factory makes 50,000 face shields per week for hospitals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Republican said after a tour of the East Longmeadow facility.

Making games and personal protective equipment have the same goal, said President and Chief Operating Officer John Frascotti.

"Our job is to make the world a better place for children and their families," he said.

Baker also said an investigation into the high number of COVID-19 related deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers Home is progressing, but there is no timetable for its completion.

Former US Attorney Mark Pearlstein has "free reign,quot; to conduct his investigation, Baker said.