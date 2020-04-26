Masika Kalysha reveals how much weight she gained during quarantine

The world has been closed for almost two months, especially in North America. Americans, in particular, have spent more time at home than ever before, with access to junk food, movies and television shows on demand.

It is not irrational to suggest that longer relaxation times are making it difficult for many people to maintain healthy lifestyle habits. Kalysha is a reality star who claims to be one of them. According to BET, Masika recently said that the entire session, relaxation, food and television are beginning to appear on her waist.

the Love and Hip Hop Star stated on his social networks that he could definitely relate to the phenomenon. On his Instagram, he posted a video showing his extra curvy figure. The reality star asked fans, "Who else won a Quarantine 15?"

Kalysha fans know that she often makes headlines in the media for reasons related to her baby daddy, Fetty Wap, so her recent social media post was a nice breath of fresh air.

Unfortunately, most of the time she is associated with the artist "Save Dat Money,quot;. For example, on December 29, Ricki Mathers reported on a Kalysha tweet for which she was attacked by social media commentators.

As previously reported, Masika and Fetty had a relationship shortly before having their first baby, Khari Barbie. For the most part, fans believe that Fetty doesn't have much of a stake in the lives of his other children, however he and Masika are reported to get along much better.

Ricki Mathers claims this is not true, at least according to a tweet from the Love and Hip Hop alum. Masika wrote on her account, "That pain hit differently when her 3-year-old daughter is crying, asking why her dad disappeared."

Rather than sympathize with her situation, many social media users were quick to criticize the reality star. A commenter accused her of knowing what she was dealing with from the start.

One user accused Masika of knowing what kind of man Fetty Wap was from the start, to which the reality star replied that each "f * ck boy,quot; does his best.



