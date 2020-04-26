Marvel actor Deborah Ann Woll "struggling with doubt" after Daredevil's cancellation: "I haven't had an acting job since then"

Marvel actress Deborah Ann Woll spoke about her "period of self-doubt" after struggling to land an acting role for two and a half years.

During an interview with studio creative director Joe Quesada at Joe Q’s Mornin ’Warm Up, the actor, who played Karen Page in the canceled Netflix series Reckless – He said: "I haven't had an acting job since then, and that has been really difficult for me."

"I really wonder if I'm going to work again, if someone wants to work with me again and if I still have it, all those terrifying things."





With tears in his eyes, Woll continued: "Part of my brain says, 'No, you're just crazy, calm down'. But the part of me that loves [acting] and the problem of being an artist and actor, and any One of these professions in which you put a piece of your soul into your work is that it becomes part of your identity.

"Even before Covid-19 turned the world around, it was struggling with this," he said.

"If I'm not acting, I'm not sure who I am. And since it's been so long since I really could do it, I'm struggling a little bit with how to maintain my self-esteem, my sense of my own worth."

Reckless was canceled in 2018 along with other Netflix Marvel shows Iron fist, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, leaving the cast "heartbroken and surprised."

Woll's character also appeared in The defenders and The Punisher, and his other credits include the HBO show True Blood and 2019 movie Escape room.