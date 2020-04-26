Man killed in shooting in San Pablo on Saturday night – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – St. Paul police are investigating after a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. close to the Minnehaha Avenue East and North Cypress Street area.

According to police, officers responded to the scene after reports of shooting in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a man in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities attempted to take life-saving measures, but the man was already dead at the scene.

The St. Paul homicide team and the Forensic Services Unit are processing the scene.

At this time, the police cannot identify the victim. The man will be identified by the Medical Examiners office upon completion of an autopsy.

Police say they believe the victim may have known her killer.

"Right now we don't know exactly what happened, but according to our homicide investigators, this does not appear to be random, but that is preliminary information," said Steve Linders, Public Information Officer for the St. Paul Police.

Anyone with information should call the St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.