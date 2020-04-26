Man in his 50s dies of coronavirus in Dallas home, is county's 82nd victim – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County reported 105 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and one additional death.

The additional death is a Dallas man in his 50s who had been found dead in his home.

So far, the county's total number of cases is 3,014, including 82 deaths.

“Today was the first Sunday since Governor Abbott's order to allow houses of worship to have in-person worship. Almost all religious leaders in Dallas County followed CDC guidelines and remained closed to meetings in person. They are a testament to putting health on wealth. We all must continue to make smart personal responsibility decisions as Texas is ordered to open up. The government can allow things that public health says are excessively unsafe, but cannot force their participation. #FlattenTheCurve #StayHomeSaveLives, "said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information can be found here.