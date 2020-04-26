Malibu to Santa Monica beaches abandoned despite the heat – Up News Info Los Angeles

MALIBU (CBSLA) – "My congratulations to the community for staying away from the beaches," tweeted Michel Moore, the LAPD chief.

Moore shared images of empty beaches from Malibu to Venice and Dockweiler on Saturday.

"Safer at home will get us there sooner," he added.

This was despite an ongoing heat wave hitting the region.

Elsewhere, in Huntington Beach, thousands flocked to the arena, and many seemed to practice social distancing.