Malaika Arora tugs on Arjun Kapoor's leg during her live session

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is a couple that has all eyes on them. The duo attracts attention wherever they go and every time they go out, the critters go crazy. However, currently, during the blockade, everyone is confined to their homes, and therefore social media is acting as a great buffer to stay that way at those times. Arjun recently launched live from Instagram and spoke about his daily routine during quarantine, and one person who soon joined the session as a viewer was his beloved Malaika.

Malaika began tugging on her leg, writing sarcastic comments as Arjun talked about his daily routine. It was exciting to see this adorable couple enjoying some fun on social media.