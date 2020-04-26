Home Entertainment Love & HipHop Star posts strange video: Twitter thinks she's high on...

Love & HipHop Star posts strange video: Twitter thinks she's high on narcotics!

Love & HipHop star Brittney Taylor posted a strange video of her dance last night on Instagram Live. And many of her fans and followers are concerned that Brittney has been drugged with some form of narcotic while filming the video.

(watch the video above)

In the video, Brittney dances and goes crazy. She seems drunk on some kind of drug.

The reality star dances erratically, until a friend stops her. The friend seems very concerned about Brittney!

