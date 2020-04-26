Love & HipHop Star posts strange video: Twitter thinks she's high on narcotics!

Love & HipHop star Brittney Taylor posted a strange video of her dance last night on Instagram Live. And many of her fans and followers are concerned that Brittney has been drugged with some form of narcotic while filming the video.

(watch the video above)

In the video, Brittney dances and goes crazy. She seems drunk on some kind of drug.

The reality star dances erratically, until a friend stops her. The friend seems very concerned about Brittney!

Brittney Taylor is a rapper from New York who rose to fame under the name Bri Beauty, as part of the group The Swag Kids with DJ Webstar. During this period, he ignited a fight with former Webstar artist Bianca Bonnie, who saw her as a knockoff.

Brittney joined the supporting cast of Love & Hip Hop: New York in its eighth season. She and Bianca rekindled their almost decade-long feud and had several altercations throughout the season. At the meeting, Brittney had a heated argument with Remy Ma.

She never returned to the show afterwards.