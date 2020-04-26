Los Angeles County confirms 440 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County health officials confirmed an additional 440 cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths Sunday.

The county total amounts to 19,528 cases and 913 deaths.

Ninety-three percent of people who died of the coronavirus had underlying health conditions.

"The hardest part of the COVID-19 pandemic is losing people to the virus. To all of you who have lost loved ones, we are deeply sorry, ”said Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer. "As we learn more about who is dying, we are reminded that the work ahead requires us to address the disproportionate problems that result in higher death rates among African Americans, Latinos, and Asians, as well as residents living in the poverty,quot;. Ensuring access to testing, treatment and early care, and financial support is essential among communities at highest risk for the devastating results associated with COVID-19. "

African Americans continue to have the highest death rate from coronavirus compared to other groups with 13 deaths per 100,000 people, authorities said.

Based on reported cases and available information on race and ethnicity, 37% of deaths occurred among Latino residents, 28% among white residents, 18% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian / Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents who identify with other races.

Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms, which includes shortness of breath, cough, and fever, is advised to isolate himself at home for seven days and until symptom-free for 72 hours.

If someone has had close contact with an individual who has tested positive for coronavirus or is presumed to be infected, they should be quarantined for 14 days from the last contact.

Health experts say the best protection against the coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands without washing.

Los Angeles County officials are also encouraging residents to continue practicing physical distancing and wearing face covers in public.