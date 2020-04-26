Looking to support your local restaurants? Special orders can help.

Photo: Richard Bord (fake pictures)

Instagram gave me a clue about the coronavirus-related closure of a restaurant where I worked last year. My mind skipped to my fellow cooks out of a job for the foreseeable future, dishwashers who can't afford not to have a paycheck, and waiters and waiters who pay rent with tips. It's true that at the same time I was wondering what would become of the restaurant's carrot hummus, a much-loved spread that had sustained me for many years of service.

It really isn't hummus, although tahini is involved. Carrots and garlic are confit until they become the concentrated essence of carrots and garlic. It's been a year since I worked at this restaurant, and still This delicious spread fills my dreams. In my fantasy of the Elysian fields, the river that takes my boat to paradise is made up of that soft carrot hummus, and it makes me more than sad to think that it can live alone in my daydreams. I don't think I'm the only one who's felt that way about something on a restaurant menu.

You may feel powerless being a group of restaurants in the COVID-19 era, having your own fantasy on the Elysian fields of a grilled cheese-shaped boat that transports you under a cruelly snatched raclette cascade along with the snack shop that inspired it. Restaurants are in a precarious situation and we want to help them survive as we can. But the answer might not be as simple as constantly asking for takeout; There is a limit to how much a person can eat, and most cooked dishes don't stay edible for long. One thing we can do is rethink how customers and restaurants could benefit each other now that the traditional food service model is out of the window. For example, my beloved hummus was always just a small component of a larger plate, and restaurants generally didn't sell condiment tubs to customers who request them, because those items are included in the cost of the larger admission. But in today's landscape, companies may be more willing to function as gourmet grocery stores, selling what they want to buy. The menus have been shortened and modified, business models are changing, and everyone wants to find a way to increase sales.

Fair warning: There is no guarantee that a special request will not be rejected immediately. But what's wrong with ordering that breakfast place if you can buy their muffin buns by the dozen? Depending on the regulations in the region where you live, the restaurant may also sell you some locally raised eggs and a pound of sausage for breakfast. As a cook who frequently witnesses requests to buy value-added food products instead of menu items, I can tell you that the current stress level of the person answering your call is the most important factor in determining if the order. . Beyond that, here is a playbook on how to support local businesses and make these special requests without alienating restaurant workers in the process.

Consider the restaurant carefully. If you're still running a pretty solid takeout business, try calling during a slow period, like the first hour they're open. Please note that if the restaurant is part of a franchise or business chain, the staff may not have the authority to get off the menu on a whim. If they say no, it is nothing personal.

Identify what you want. Browse a current menu. As long as the item you want has an associated price, you should be able to buy it. For example, suppose you love macaroni and cheese that comes as a side dish at your neighborhood barbecue restaurant. In the fantasy of your Elysian fields, the boat that takes you to paradise floats on a rolling river of macaroni and cheese. You hope to buy the cheese sauce and recreate that mac at home. As long as there is a cost associated with the garnish, the restaurant will know how much the sauce costs. To come up with a menu price, food costs are calculated for each part of the dish, from butter, flour, milk and cheese in the sauce to golden breadcrumbs on top. If a serving includes two ounces of cheese sauce, they can isolate the cost of the sauce from the rest of the plate and simply increase the cost to sell you 32 ounces. bathtub (or the portion size you choose). However, if a selection of side dishes is offered within the entry price and you can't buy a side of macaroni for a certain price, they may not know how much to charge for cheese sauce and they are likely to say no when you ask. This logic applies to anything that doesn't have an associated menu price, like condiments that are available for free or bread and butter that comes out before dinner arrives.

Be flexible and understand the limitations of the restaurant. Even if you order something that is part of the current menu, it may not be available for bulk orders. Restaurants generally work days in advance and rely on large lots. You might want to buy some homemade cheddar cheese brats at a local pub because in your fantasy of the Elysian Fields, you ride a giant cheddar cheese brat to paradise. Making sausages is a big undertaking, so this pub probably wouldn't do it more than once a week. They probably make all the ingredients in one day, and then grind, mix, and stuff the sausage the next day. If the brats smoke, this process could even take up to a third day. If you call and ask for twenty sausages, and they don't have twenty to spare and can't do more for several days, they'll say no. But if you ask about buying sausages and make it clear that you don't need them by a specific date, they will probably take your phone number and call you the next time you plan to make sausages.

Buy enough to make it worth your while, and don't expect a bargain. While it may seem like buying food this way should cost less than it does when served hot to your table, it actually doesn't cost the restaurant less. The packaging materials needed for takeout orders are not free, and the labor required to prepare and place a plate will be redirected to the packaging, regardless of what you have purchased. Expect the item's price to be much higher than the grocery store equivalent, because a real person made it from scratch. With the cost of labor in mind, be sure to order a significant amount. For example, suppose there is no boat in the fantasy of your Elysian fields, but a Slip & # 39; N Slide soaked in spicy caramel that takes you directly to paradise. Filling an order for a cup of this spicy caramel sauce requires as much labor as an order for four cups, and both orders can cost more labor than the two minutes it usually takes for an online cook to plate the short ribs spicy caramel that appear on the restaurant menu. So when you place your order, just ask how much it makes sense for them to sell you. As you do so, ask for an expected shelf life and storage tips. Maybe it's better to split the item before freezing or not freezing it?

Ask kindly. This is the most important guideline to follow and has the greatest impact on the likelihood that you will get what you want. Tell them what the article means to you. Tell them about your fantasy of Elysian fields! Finally, tell them that you want to support their business. They will succeed.