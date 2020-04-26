Look back at the best stagecoach accessories of all time

Dust off those cowboy boots: Diligence The season is upon us.
The star-studded music festival may be one of the biggest nights in country music, but in recent years, celebrity fashion has taken center stage.
Like Coachella, Stagecoach fashion is now a style of its own thanks to stylish stars like Nina Dobrev, Jesse James Decker, Kelsea Ballerini and members of the Bachelor Nation, who continue to dress in their best southern finery. But of course the most essential feature of the trend comes down to accessories. When dressing for Stagecoach, no outfit is complete without cowboy boots, western hats, and scarves. And, when the best Hollywood flock to Indio, California, to watch their country's favorite stars perform, they always bring their game A.
In anticipation of the Stagecoach 2020 Music Festival, which was postponed from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26 to Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25 due to concerns about the coronavirus, we are looking back on the best moments of Stagecoach accessories, reliving the exceptional outfits that our favorite celebrities have donned when celebrating country music.
Walk down memory lane and revisit the best Stagecoach accessories of all time below:
Instagram / Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev's Circular Sunnies
Like The Vampire Diaries the jean dress of alum was no longer giving us great envy, her tiny circular sunglasses proved to be one of the cutest accessories of the night.
Instagram / Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker White Leather Boots
Adding a modern twist to traditional footwear, the mother-of-three looked very fashionable in her white leather ankle boots, which went well with her fringed skirt and sequined tank.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Dazzled Denim by Kelsea Ballerini
To make her Stagecoach debut in 2018, the "Miss Me More,quot; singer added a special touch to her denim vest with some colorful jewelry.
Andi Dorfman studded ankle boots
Keeping things rock and roll, the first Bachelorette party She completed her outfit with a pair of studded ankle boots.
Colton Haynes Perforated Cowboy Hat
For his western-inspired outfit, the Arrow star in a textured cowboy hat.
Josephine Skriver's colorful shadows
Proving that no look is complete without a pair of sunglasses, the model she put on the coldest shades of pink as she sunbathed.
Nick Jonas / Instagram
Nick Jonas bum bag
the Jonas brothers Rocker looked and felt so good with her belt bag, she paired it with a striped poncho-style top.
Turquoise jewelry by Ashley Iaconetti
The Bachelor Nation turquoise star necklace and matching dangle earrings added the perfect pop of color to your ensemble.
Becca Tilley / Instagram
Becca Tilley's metallic kicks
Changing things, the Single Alum opted for a pair of white ankle boots that featured metallic heels instead of traditional cowboy boots.
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for JustFab.com
Corinne Olympios micro shoulder bag
First Single The scene thief's white circular crossbody bag was the perfect accessory for his outfit, featuring an orange print dress and black leather knee-high boots.
Baldwin Classic Irish Cowboy Boots
The model successfully He brought the country to the desert in his classic brown country boots.
Amanda Stanton Wide Brim Hat
Instead of opting for a cowboy hat, the Single Alum complemented her matching print ensemble with an elegant wide-brimmed hat.
Instagram / Brittany Cartwright
Brittany Cartwright's colorful scarf
To unite its western aspect, the Vanderpump Rules star She combined her strapless dress with a fun patterned scarf, which she wore around her neck.
Cassie Randolph Translucent Backpack
A true essential festival, the Single winner She sported a modern take on the traditional accessory while enjoying a performance with her boyfriend Colton Underwood, who was balancing some stylish accessories himself.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Diplo Embroidered Cowboy Hat
As I went up on stage with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, The famous DJ She rocked a striking embroidered cowboy hat, which matched her velvet ensemble perfectly.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Bolo tie by Rita Wilson
Opting for a more authentic approach, the actress-turned-singer He complemented his impressive embroidered ensemble with an elegant bow tie.
Patrick Schwarzenegger Pathwork Jacket
Between his patchwork racing car jacket and classic white cowboy hat, the actor definitely looked good.
Jerod Harris / Getty Images for LG
Juliette Porter's Yellow Straw Hat
When it came to his accessories, the Nap key star He made a bold statement in his vibrant yellow straw hat, which he also paired with classic cowboy boots.
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for LG)
Jeannie Mai Snakeskin Ankle Boots
Staying on trend, The real The elegant co-host snakeskin ankle boots provided the perfect combination of edgy and playful.
