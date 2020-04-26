Home Entertainment Look back at the best stagecoach accessories of all time

By
Bradley Lamb
Dust off those cowboy boots: Diligence The season is upon us.

The star-studded music festival may be one of the biggest nights in country music, but in recent years, celebrity fashion has taken center stage.

Like Coachella, Stagecoach fashion is now a style of its own thanks to stylish stars like Nina Dobrev, Jesse James Decker, Kelsea Ballerini and members of the Bachelor Nation, who continue to dress in their best southern finery. But of course the most essential feature of the trend comes down to accessories. When dressing for Stagecoach, no outfit is complete without cowboy boots, western hats, and scarves. And, when the best Hollywood flock to Indio, California, to watch their country's favorite stars perform, they always bring their game A.

In anticipation of the Stagecoach 2020 Music Festival, which was postponed from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26 to Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25 due to concerns about the coronavirus, we are looking back on the best moments of Stagecoach accessories, reliving the exceptional outfits that our favorite celebrities have donned when celebrating country music.

Walk down memory lane and revisit the best Stagecoach accessories of all time below:

Instagram / Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev's Circular Sunnies

Like The Vampire Diaries the jean dress of alum was no longer giving us great envy, her tiny circular sunglasses proved to be one of the cutest accessories of the night.

Jessie James Decker, stagecoach 2019

Instagram / Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker White Leather Boots

Adding a modern twist to traditional footwear, the mother-of-three looked very fashionable in her white leather ankle boots, which went well with her fringed skirt and sequined tank.

Kelsea Ballerini, stagecoach

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Stagecoach

Dazzled Denim by Kelsea Ballerini

To make her Stagecoach debut in 2018, the "Miss Me More,quot; singer added a special touch to her denim vest with some colorful jewelry.

Amanda Stanton, Andi Dorfman, stagecoach 2019

Instagram

Andi Dorfman studded ankle boots

Keeping things rock and roll, the first Bachelorette party She completed her outfit with a pair of studded ankle boots.

Johnny Lowe, Colton Haynes, stagecoach, Instagram

Instagram

Colton Haynes Perforated Cowboy Hat

For his western-inspired outfit, the Arrow star in a textured cowboy hat.

Josephine Skriver, Stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Josephine Skriver's colorful shadows

Proving that no look is complete without a pair of sunglasses, the model she put on the coldest shades of pink as she sunbathed.

Nick Jonas, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Nick Jonas / Instagram

Nick Jonas bum bag

the Jonas brothers Rocker looked and felt so good with her belt bag, she paired it with a striped poncho-style top.

Kendall Long, Ashley Iaconetti, stagecoach 2018

Instagram

Turquoise jewelry by Ashley Iaconetti

The Bachelor Nation turquoise star necklace and matching dangle earrings added the perfect pop of color to your ensemble.

Becca Tilley, Stagecoach 2018, Instagram

Becca Tilley / Instagram

Becca Tilley's metallic kicks

Changing things, the Single Alum opted for a pair of white ankle boots that featured metallic heels instead of traditional cowboy boots.

Corinne Olympios, Stagecoach 2019

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for JustFab.com

Corinne Olympios micro shoulder bag

First Single The scene thief's white circular crossbody bag was the perfect accessory for his outfit, featuring an orange print dress and black leather knee-high boots.

Ireland Baldwin, Stagecoach 2019, cowboy boots

Instagram

Baldwin Classic Irish Cowboy Boots

The model successfully He brought the country to the desert in his classic brown country boots.

Amanda Stanton, stagecoach 2019

Instagram

Amanda Stanton Wide Brim Hat

Instead of opting for a cowboy hat, the Single Alum complemented her matching print ensemble with an elegant wide-brimmed hat.

Brittany Cartwright, stagecoach 2019

Instagram / Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright's colorful scarf

To unite its western aspect, the Vanderpump Rules star She combined her strapless dress with a fun patterned scarf, which she wore around her neck.

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, stagecoach 2019

Instagram

Cassie Randolph Translucent Backpack

A true essential festival, the Single winner She sported a modern take on the traditional accessory while enjoying a performance with her boyfriend Colton Underwood, who was balancing some stylish accessories himself.

Diplo, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Stagecoach, Stagecoach 2019

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach

Diplo Embroidered Cowboy Hat

As I went up on stage with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, The famous DJ She rocked a striking embroidered cowboy hat, which matched her velvet ensemble perfectly.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, stagecoach 2019

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach

Bolo tie by Rita Wilson

Opting for a more authentic approach, the actress-turned-singer He complemented his impressive embroidered ensemble with an elegant bow tie.

Patrick Schwarzengger, stagecoach 2019

Instagram

Patrick Schwarzenegger Pathwork Jacket

Between his patchwork racing car jacket and classic white cowboy hat, the actor definitely looked good.

Robby Hayes, Juliette Porter, stagecoach 2019

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for LG

Juliette Porter's Yellow Straw Hat

When it came to his accessories, the Nap key star He made a bold statement in his vibrant yellow straw hat, which he also paired with classic cowboy boots.

Jeannie Mai, stagecoach 2019

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for LG)

Jeannie Mai Snakeskin Ankle Boots

Staying on trend, The real The elegant co-host snakeskin ankle boots provided the perfect combination of edgy and playful.

