Look back at the best stagecoach accessories of all time

Dust off those cowboy boots: Diligence The season is upon us.

The star-studded music festival may be one of the biggest nights in country music, but in recent years, celebrity fashion has taken center stage.

Like Coachella, Stagecoach fashion is now a style of its own thanks to stylish stars like Nina Dobrev, Jesse James Decker, Kelsea Ballerini and members of the Bachelor Nation, who continue to dress in their best southern finery. But of course the most essential feature of the trend comes down to accessories. When dressing for Stagecoach, no outfit is complete without cowboy boots, western hats, and scarves. And, when the best Hollywood flock to Indio, California, to watch their country's favorite stars perform, they always bring their game A.

In anticipation of the Stagecoach 2020 Music Festival, which was postponed from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26 to Friday, October 23 to Sunday, October 25 due to concerns about the coronavirus, we are looking back on the best moments of Stagecoach accessories, reliving the exceptional outfits that our favorite celebrities have donned when celebrating country music.