Look: & # 39; Big Papi Cooking Show & # 39; with David Ortiz from Kenan Thompson

A familiar impression returned to last night's "Saturday Night Live: At Home,quot; episode: David Ortiz. Veteran cast member of "SNL,quot;, Kenan Thompson, repeated the beloved Boston character to prepare a "great Dominican lunch,quot; from his kitchen.

The comedian prepares a "traditional,quot; meal with things found in his pantry. The cooking show was sponsored by "Esploded Can of Beans,quot; and a brand of hand sanitizer called "Pure Hell,quot;.

Guest "Big Bunny,quot;, played by artist Bad Bunny, joins in to ask, "Daddy, you look so skinny these days, what's your secret?" Thompson Ortiz replies, "They shot me."

You can watch more of the episode on the "Saturday Night Live,quot; website or on the YouTube page.