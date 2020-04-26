Lil Nas X yells at Kanye West for achieving billionaire status

Kanye West fans are fully aware that the rapper was recently declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine. The outlet reported earlier this weekend that Kanye was worth $ 1.3 billion due to his successful music career and his Yeezy shoe brand.

Hot New Hip Hop recently picked up on a social media post from Lil Nas X, the "Old Town Road,quot; star, who congratulated the rapper on his efforts. Lil Nas X took to her Twitter account to "welcome,quot; Ye to the billionaire's club.

As previously reported, Forbes magazine announced Kanye's billionaire status on Friday, claiming much of his success was due to his collaboration with Adidas, Yeezy Shoes. You can check out Lil Nas X's tweet below:

I just heard that Kanye West is a billionaire. welcome to the brother club! 🥳 – no (@LilNasX) April 24, 2020

Also, it is worth mentioning that it seemed like Lil Nas X was taking the opportunity to joke about her own wealth. The award-winning artist welcomed Kanye to the club as if he were one of them, but of course, a quick Google search reveals the rapper is only worth $ 4 million.

That said, estimates of celebrity net worth are rarely correct, considering that most analysts don't have access to a person's personal finances. Regardless of whether it's true or not, many fans on social media took the comment for what it was: a joke.

Last year, Lil Nas X turned to her Twitter account to say that she appeared to have billions in her bank account compared to what she had just a few months earlier. The rapper joked that he only had seven cents in his account before the massive success of "Old Town Road,quot;.

While Lil Nas X was obviously very proud of Kanye, designer Yeezy was not. Executives at Forbes magazine revealed that the rapper was arguing with them over a text message about his net worth, even suggesting they didn't know how to count.

According to West, it's worth much more than $ 1 billion. In fact, it's worth three times as much. The exact amount aside, it's safe to say that Kanye is a wealthy man.



