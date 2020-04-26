Lil Durk does not pay the woman who helped find the missing girl $ 10K despite the promise

Instagram

Conchedia De Pratto claims in a video that she tried to bring this case to court and won the case, but the young rapper did nothing and blocked her on Instagram.

Lil durk He's been donating meals to frontline workers in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, but he seems to be forgetting to do one more thing. A woman named Conchedia De Pratto has called the young rapper for failing to give him the $ 10,000 he promised years ago if someone helped him find a missing girl in Chicago.

In a post she shared on Instagram, the woman claimed that the incident occurred in 2015. According to her, she found the girl without knowing that Durk would be hitting anyone who found her money. The woman only found out about this when her friends tagged her in her post.

Therefore, he decided to contact Durk with a photo and link evidence that he found the girl in his apartment building. However, the only thing she received was a silent treatment and that led her to try to contact her close friends. But that apparently didn't help her much, so she decided to take the case to court and win it. Despite that, he still hasn't paid her the money and has even blocked her on Instagram.

"Given the circumstances of what life is like now, with everything closing in on this coronavirus epidemic, I just need to persuade a little more actively because this would be very helpful since I am a single mother of two children," she said. "It is not that this money changes life, but it would help us a lot."

Conchedia also noted in her video that this is one of the examples that people "should be responsible for what they say." She added: "I didn't make this up, I didn't make it out of the blue. It was something he said, and I just … If it was you, what would you do? The judges agreed with me. I just need the money."

Durk has yet to respond.