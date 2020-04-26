Lil 'bomb trolled for allegedly disrespecting fallen rapper juice WRLD

Fans are not happy with Lil & # 39; Pump. Hot New Hip Hop recently picked up a new preview of the artist's song in which he allegedly referenced Juice WRLD's death in a disrespectful manner.

There's no question that Lil 'Pump is great at drawing attention to himself, but it doesn't always work the way he plans. While rising to fame as a hip-hop artist, Lil & # 39; Pump has been dabbling in other genres, such as punk rock and reggaeton.

Hot New Hip Hop claims that Pump is currently in the midst of a punk-rock-inspired project in which he recently shared a snippet containing lyrics about the late Juice WRLD. As Juice fans know, he died late last year at a Chicago airport from a lethal combination of codeine and oxycodone.

In the song, Lil & # 39; Pump says her mother told her not to go to school after taking Percocet, "Like Juice WRLD, 70 pounds in a private jet." It wasn't long before Juice WRLD's dedicated fan base started hitting him on social media.

As noted above, Juice WRLD died in late 2019 after taking several Percocet pills around the same time that police were searching his private jet.

They reportedly found 70 pounds of marijuana. Ironically, Lil & # 39; Pump reportedly released the song from their track list on Rolling Loud last year in honor of the fallen rapper. The song was called "Drug Addicts," and Lil & # 39; Pump was not comfortable playing it.

Regardless of whether Lil & # 39; Pump repented or not, this would not be the first time that the rapper has gotten into trouble with social media users. Last year, he was criticized by Asian Americans for putting his eyelids on a music video in imitation of those of Asian descent.

The move is widely believed to be racist anti-Asian mannerism. Then, he apologized for it on Instagram, admitting it was a bad move on his part.



