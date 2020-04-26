Lil & # 39; Uzi Vert says he has new music for & # 39; Troll & # 39; Las & # 39; Old Heads & # 39;

In recent years, fans have been disappointed with Lil & # 39; Uzi Vert for not releasing as much music as they expected. Hot New Hip Hop recently picked up a post from the young star in which she stated that she would soon have more work.

According to HNHP, Lil ’Uzi Vert loves to provoke new music without releasing any. For years, he told fans that he had a following for his beloved, LUV IS Rage 2, and in March of this year, the rapper finally delivered.

Just a week later, he released another album, LUV vs. World 2, but apparently he is still inventing new material. On Friday, the rapper released a new song called "Sasuke,quot;, but fans didn't like it as much as he expected.

Since then, Lil & # 39; Uzi Vert has announced that it still has more music, but not out of respect for its fans. The rapper stated that he was releasing new material despite all the old-school hip-hop fans who supposedly can't get used to the change in musical style.

On his Twitter account, the rapper said he was going to show all "old ** n * ggas,quot; the "H * CKING HITS,quot;. Lil & # 39; Uzi Vert went on to say he had "SLAPS,quot;. Apparently, he was just trolling the "old heads,quot;.

One fanatic in particular asked why the rapper felt the need to explain himself so much. Instead of ignoring the ad, Lil 'Uzi Vert went on to explain, even further, stating that many of the retired rappers love to hate as a means of getting oxygen.

It's not clear who he's referring to, but regardless, it seems that fans may be expecting new music in the future. In other news, Vert and Playboi Carti have officially overcome their bad blood.

This may be a sign that your unreleased project will come to fruition and fans will finally be able to hear it.



