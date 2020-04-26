Like Esty in Unrthodox, I left my Hasidic community. This is what the program does not tell you

In my twenties, I was one of an extended group of former Chasidic friends living in Los Angeles. Everyone had their own story, their own way of mixing their chasidic past with the drama of a life in their twenties in an expanding metropolis, dealing with jobs, partners, and weekend trips.

One Friday night, after Shabbat dinner at a friend's house, everyone else was gone, leaving only me and Mosh, a friend I used to playfully play with for Jewish thought. We sat on the sofa in the living room lamp sharing the successes of our previous lives. It turns out that we had both been the best students, delighted and frustrated with our naughty questions. Even we both won the same national competition: me for the girls, he for the boys.

That night we bragged, but he knew what we were trying to communicate: that we had ended up on that couch in Los Angeles, far from the lives we were supposed to live, not because we were traumatized or miserable, but through a series of choices that were messy , often selfish, perhaps brave, sometimes lucky.





That messy process is what is often lost in stories about people leaving their Hasidic communities. It usually comes as a heroic, binary choice to sacrifice comfort for liberation, as it is in the four-episode series on Netflix Heterodox. Heterodox he follows Esty, a shy Hasidic newlywed, who runs away from her community for a better life in Berlin. The show is short in complexity and nuance, and describes its Hasidic life as oppressive and lonely with hardly a single sympathetic character; in contrast, she is immediately embraced by those she meets in Berlin. Thus, it deprives viewers of the most compelling parts of the story: why to go and how to go in a completely strange universe.

The show has its strengths, particularly the performance of Shira Haas, who plays the protagonist. Haas redeems him to some degree, managing to convey Esty's mix of determination and clumsiness, and lends a wounded and dignified humanity to an easy narrative.

The show is inspired by a memory of the same name by Deborah Feldman, who left the Satmar community in Williamsburg at the age of 23, but is almost completely fictional. It begins when Esty escapes from Williamsburg one Shabbat afternoon with just an envelope of cash tucked into her skirt and a ticket to Berlin, where her separated mother lives. When she arrives in Berlin, she stumbles upon a prestigious music school, meets a welcoming group of talented students, and auditions for a scholarship, while her hapless husband is sent to bring her home.

Her adventures in Berlin are intertwined with the story of her life in the Satmar community she left behind: her engagement at the age of 18, her unhappy marriage, and her blocked musical dreams.

I grew up in a Chabad community, like most of my friends. Although still Hasidic, the Chabad community is significantly different and more forgiving with the difference than Satmar. But there are many parallels.

Of course, like a fictional show, Heterodox It may not convey the full range of the ex-Hasidic experience, but it seems like a missed opportunity to tell a more humanizing story, both in terms of what drives it away and what happens after the fateful decision to leave.

At first, someone asks Esty why she left. "God," she replies heavily, "expected too much of me." It's a good line, but as the story unfolds, we never learn from Esty's relationship with God, with religion, or with herself. We never witnessed any of Esty's internal conflicts; The main conflict is with the surrounding community, a cast of dominant family members and rabbis who corner her to marry and then ignore her cries for help.

And once she leaves Heterodox it moves too fast to stop at the absurd, at the missteps, at the non-dramatic and comical parts of ex-chasidic life. There are scenes placed as milestones throughout the show: first ham sandwich, first club, first kiss. At one point, Esty is trying on her first pair of jeans in the dressing room. He puts them on, closes them and admires her figure in the mirror. They look good. She walks confidently towards the street.

My experience was a little more frustrating. The first time I wore jeans I was 27 years old, and they were actually H&M jeggings. What had stopped me so far was a mixture of guilt and the fact that I couldn't understand how size worked. I had stood in countless dressing rooms, looking at the unknown curves of my thighs, and had no idea how to measure if I looked good in what I had chosen. Then, when I finally mastered skinny jeans in about 2018, the styles had changed, and now I have to learn how to wear straight jeans, boyfriend jeans, and baggy jeans, all of which remain a complete mystery to me.

The unreal moment of jeans stood out when I saw Heterodox Because otherwise I was impressed by the way Esty's transformation is shown through the dress. The scene where Haas, like Esty, plunges into the water in her skirt and wig might have been embarrassing, but instead it's what it should be: awkward. As a spectator, you want to get away; everything about Esty makes you uncomfortable, and she doesn't ignore it. Seeing her as she weighs her options to stay on the sidelines, or to embrace her new freedom in the traps of her past, is impressive.

At that time, the show has potential. When he discards his wig in the water, his situation is clear: he remains the person he was, and always will be, only now he cannot return.

But, unfortunately, the show doesn't stay there. It immediately returns to the false before and after dichotomy.