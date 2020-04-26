‘Life’ creator Tanya Saracho in the final season of Starz Series ’Debut Today – Up News Info

"I would love to know Lifetime It has been the entry point for many people, because I think we built it well, "says Tanya Saracho of the Latinx series she created that begins its third and final season tonight on Starz at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT." You know , my great motto is that there are no stories about us without us, "adds the showrunner about breaking the barrier. Lifetime and his goals on both sides of the camera and in the culture itself.

Having debuted in May 2018, the East L.A. set and LGBTQ focused Lifetime He saw the separated sisters Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera) return to their old neighborhood to bury their mother, sell their bar, and return to their very different lives, only to discover identity, family, and community secrets.

The first season of nuanced and also specific Lifetime It was one of the best new shows of 2018 in my opinion. Even if some of you have already watched the first episode of Saracho Season 3 on the Starz app, there are no spoilers, but let me say Lifetime It's still a glorious original and one of the best shows of this Peak TV era.

Last month, the Lionsgate-owned premium cabler formally disconnected more seasons from the GLAAD Media Award-winning show, however, that did not mean that Saracho, Prada, Barrera, co-stars Ser Anzoategui, Carlos Miranda and the rest of the Lifetime The team was quietly leaving.

Even if they couldn't tell all the stories they wanted, Saracho says that this last season he sees Lifetime go to places that have never been seen on the small screen before. Speaking of gentrification, legacy, and love, the former playwright also says that even if Lifetime ended before she thought it should, the show still ended exactly as she wanted.

DEADLINE: There's a great line in season 3 where Lyn says I'm going to do Lifetime The place in Latinx culture, and I wanted to know, as a television series, do you feel that was what you could do? Did Lifetime point?

SARACHO: In a very specific way, I hope so. That, for this moment and place, for this moment, it was the strange spectacle of Latinx, the definitive spectacle. I don't mind saying that, yes.

You know, I've had a lot of my words on Lyn as a character over the three seasons. Specifically, because she is trying to shape the idea of ​​the bar, of this world. So in many ways the bar is also the show, you know? And even when he talks about aesthetics, I want it to be something that defines us and the viewers.

DEADLINE: With that, and with Starz's official announcement last month that the show wasn't going to renew for a fourth season, were you able to tell that defining story the way you wanted in the end?

SARACHO: So the first day we walked into the writers' room, we made a wall of shit that we couldn't leave unsaid. We cannot leave without saying this about immigration. We can't leave without saying this about this and we wanted to blow up the bar or burn it. We had some good things that you only need two more seasons to say. But the reality was that I had six episodes, and it was like, dammit … so … I mean, the season was written very quickly and easily because we had so much.

DEADLINE: What could you not say?

SARACHO: There is a love triangle between Bacchus, the character of Raúl Castillo, and Emma and Nico that were not told. You know, there are things Lyn was supposed to … well, let's just say I was taking time with Lyn. You know, I want him to not have that victory yet. But we had to hurry, but deep down, the last image was always going to be the last image. The last image you saw of the two of them. So, I just rushed into that image and served the story that I had set up, like, last season, which is the father, you know?

So, I leaned on that. You know what I mean? Because I did it.

DEADLINE: No spoilers, with an entire season to go, but did that lead you to that last image in a way that was true to where you wanted to be?

SARACHO: Yes, because in the end, this was always a love story between two sisters, and that story was told. Right now, I am very proud and satisfied with what we have in these three seasons, you know? It was always going to be this story, you know? I was just going to have a little more fat, you know, be fatter.

DEADLINE: You know, one of the things you've always been proud of and has always been very, very clear about is that the performance is not only in front of the camera, but also behind the camera. How does that part of the show's legacy feel now as you enter this final season?

SARACHO: You know, that's the part that bothers me the most, that now I don't have a program to give people work, especially now with the coronavirus. Yes, I am sad about the end of the story, but last season, we had four new Latino writers who entered the WGA …

DEADLINE: That's great…

SARACHO: Yes, and now they're working on other shows, or some of my other writers are bosses, or our director of photography is doing Hulu. High Fidelity and I could never get it now and that fills me with so much joy and pride. Now that the show is over, I don't have that. Now I only have my cats and my garden. I have nothing right now, but I have it the way we did Lifetime it was as important as what we did.

I love that we've opened so many doors and been allowed to do that because, you know, I have a lot of show production Latina friends. There are, like, six at the moment, (LAUGHS) and we share notes, and sometimes they're executives or whatever. The thing is, the big machine says you have to have people examined. That is the great thing. Do they have a name? Do you have a CV? And I didn't have to do that with Lifetime even with myself.

DEADLINE: That's a real change in action …

SARACHO: I hope so. I would love to know Lifetime It has been the entry point for many people, because I think we built it well. You know, my big motto is not stories about us without us. At every point where it is important to the authenticity of this particular show, there is usually a woman or Latinx involved. I hope Dominic, I hope they let me do that again, someone lets me do that again.

DEADLINE: Looking at what you did this last season, you talked about the father's return to the life of Emma and Lyn, which are complicated enough to start with. How does that addition to the roller coaster take us to the end?

SARACHO: It was the partners, I guess. There is Lyn's version of a healthy and excellent relationship, and we have never seen Emma like this. She has this epic party that happens with Nico. I wanted it to be like that first weekend together where you can't get out of bed, it was like I was going back to my 20s and I wanted to capture the enchanting funk of it. So why is this Lifetime, everything breaks down … after starting with happiness and with big plans. (Laughs)

DEADLINE: Well season 3 opens literally 36 hours after the end of season 2 …

SARACHO: Yes, and let me tell you that as part of these last episodes I am really excited about some images, the tone too …

DEADLINE: Like what?

SARACHO: Like, I've never seen drag kings on TV, proper drag kings, not just a drag girl. It has been a privilege to be able to have not only those clear conversations or conversations about identity or Latinity that I have never seen, and some of the images of this season that I have never seen.

I've been thirsty for a long time, and dragging the kings around, like a fifteen-year-old with gender tendencies, you know, a strange ceana. That kind of thing is the joy of my life that we have had the opportunity to do so. It feels radical to put those images out there. Dark-haired people who live their best life seem like radical action. I know that I sound very proud, but it seems that yes, we have it. We entered it just before we had to leave, you know?

DEADLINE: Obviously, in many ways, Lifetime is a gentrification show, featuring the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. You are not a native of Angeleno, you came here from Chicago, but he told this very local story in many ways. During that time, Boyle Heights has struggled to become another victim of Caucasian culture. How has the relationship between the show and the neighborhood changed over the three seasons, if so?

SARACHO: I mean, the reaction, especially to Season 1 and Season 2, we'd be protested on set and me online too. They entered our base camp, it was scary. You show up with your Hollywood trucks, and you take over a block or two, and I mean, it pissed people off, and I get it. I understand the reaction.

I mean, this is a community that is being erased, you know? A community that is being uprooted by change. So, yes, it is difficult, but that neighborhood is difficult and it will be fine. But when we filmed Season 3, the protests had died down.

DEADLINE: Was it because Netflix Gentefied was now on the scene?

SARACHO: (Laughs) I don't know, maybe. However, I do know that people in the neighborhood began to see us differently.

DEADLINE: How?

SARACHO: Well, in Season 1, we did a community screening in Boyle Heights

DEADLINE: I remember that ..

SARACHO: Yes, it was really tense when we appeared with the cast and my producers and me to mix before the screening. People were not about that. It wasn't about talking to us and chatting.

They wanted to watch two episodes and see what the hell he had done with his world, you know. Afterward, they came out at the end of the first two episodes, and they were so warm. I can't count how many people it was, I was ready to hate it. Or they said, oh my god, I didn't know what to expect and I love it. OMG, you captured Boyle Heights. That was really significant. At least these people, these 120 people who saw the projection, came to hate with a sign, you know, and then they saw it for what it really was. I hope others in the community have felt that for the first two seasons. Who saw that we were respectful and understood

DEADLINE: On the cusp of the final season debut, what have you understood about Lifetime And where do you think it will stand the test of time?

SARACHO: I've been thinking a lot about the legacy, I admit it. You know, I'm in quarantine, what else am I going to do with things? But also, because I never stop and think about the footprint it is leaving. That kind of thing, it's kind of like a 20/20 vision.

Now looking back a little bit, I really hope that Lifetime In the Latinity timeline in this industry it made a kind of dent, it moved things. That we can look, well, and be like oh, and then there was Lifetime back in the second decade of the century. I know it's high, but the contribution of that will be who the queer Latinas were in Los Angeles and captured a true moment.