Leprino Foods shuts down Fort Morgan plant amid "high number,quot; of coronavirus cases

By
Matilda Coleman
Leprino Foods closed its Fort Morgan cheese plant on Sunday after a "high number,quot; of employees tested positive for the new coronavirus, including asymptomatic workers.

The cheese plant will be closed for at least five days so that all employees can undergo testing and the facilities can be cleaned, communications director Kim DeVigil said in a statement Saturday.

About 350 people work at the cheese factory; DeVigil declined to say on Sunday how many had tested positive for COVID-19, citing ongoing tests. Testing started April 19 and continued throughout the week, he said. Those employees who have not been evaluated should do so on Sunday, DeVigil said, with the goal of evaluating all employees at the plant on Monday.

Employees who would be on the job if it weren't for the closure will be paid, DeVigil said, and employees 65 and older will be paid but will be asked to stay at their home until further notice.

DeVigil said the company's testing at the plant was proactive, based on "risk assessments,quot; and the spread of the coronavirus in the community. The test was conducted on-site with the help of the Northeast Colorado Department of Health.

