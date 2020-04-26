Leigh-Anne Pinnock's boyfriend cancels proposal due to coronavirus blockade

Instagram

According to the Little Mix singer, her boyfriend of soccer star Andre Gray is supposed to ask the big question this summer, but is now on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Leigh-Anne PinnockSummer engagement plans have been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

the Small mix Star joked that her "dream is officially over" as her soccer star boyfriend Andre Gray He would never kneel at home, but with closure measures in place across the UK, a romantic summer proposition seems unlikely.

In a recent recent radio interview, she said, "The wedding is probably not going to happen now because we can't go anywhere. I probably don't want to do it at home. So it seems like my dream is officially over."

"I haven't really been planning it, but all the girls have the idea of ​​what they want, we'll see, it's a dream of mine," added the "Break Up Song" star, according to the British newspaper Daily Mail.

Leigh-Anne has been dating the 28-year-old Watford FC forward since 2015 and confirmed their relationship just before the New Year in 2016. The couple are currently self-isolating together at their mansion in Surrey, England.

The star's comments come after he recently told the British newspaper Metro that the couple want to get married "so badly," explaining, "I'm excited. We both love him so much. It's always been difficult, although obviously being in the group and not knowing when to go, "Okay girls, I'm going to go and do this."

"It is not something I have really thought about because we are always very busy, but it is in my head," he confessed. "If I weren't in Little Mix, we probably would have already started planning. We're both very excited, so when the time comes, then yes, we'll be ready."