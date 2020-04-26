Lego teams with Universal Music Group for Global Partnership – Up News Info

The Lego group has entered into an exclusive global partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG) that will encourage children to express their creativity through play and music. The new harmonious partnership builds on the development of new Lego products to launch in 2021 that will inspire the next generation of musicians, creatives, and fans.

The news comes after Up News Info exclusively reported that Universal and the Lego group entered a five-year exclusive that will lead to the theatrical development, production, and distribution of movies built from the fusion of original ideas with the colorful building blocks. This positive and playful initiative aims to reinforce children's development and take advantage of the mental and creative benefits of Lego music and play.

"Music plays an integral role in every child's life from the time they are born and throughout their development," said Olivier Robert-Murphy, Global Director of New Business, Universal Music Group. “Over the decades, children have continued to explore this passion through vinyl, radio, cassette, music video, CD, and broadcast. Now, through the partnership between the LEGO Group and UMG, we will provide a new interactive way to inspire the next generation of fans and creative visionaries. "

Lego Group Marketing Director Julia Goldin adds: “We know that music is a great passion for so many children, it has an incredible ability to engage and unite children and their families, just like the Lego brick. This partnership will celebrate the power of merging music and the Lego System into play, providing children with a whole new way to express themselves creatively by bringing music to life in their own world, in their own way. "