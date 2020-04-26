Kylie Jenner Buys A Stunning New House For $ 36.5 Million – See Photos

Kylie Jenner is making some major moves these days amid the global crisis. It has been revealed by the latest reports from Harper’s Bazaar that he has just bought a new home worth about $ 36.5 million.

According to reports from the online publication, she bought the house at a discount.

According to People, the "massive complex has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms,quot; and "even has 20 parking spaces for Kylie's various luxury cars."

Apart from this, Kylie has spent her time in quarantine with her daughter, Stormi Webster, and has also caught up with her best friend Stassi.

Anyway, here are some juicy photos from Kylie's supposed new dream house.

See this post on Instagram Go ahead and add "real estate mogul,quot; to Kylie Jenner's already impressive CV! Member The youngest and wealthiest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan purchased a new luxury community in the exclusive Holmby Hills area of ​​Los Angeles for $ 36.5 million. The price, we were told, was "theft,quot; since the starting price was $ 45 million. The 19,000-square-foot resort-style community is brand new and features four separate homes, 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a luxury pool, 20 parking spaces, and a guardhouse. 🕵🏻‍♂️ What else? Your family and friends can watch your favorite shows through an outdoor projection screen OR an indoor home theater. Home The home also has multiple bars and game rooms, a gym, and a star sports court with pickleball and basketball areas. Jenner currently lives in a $ 12.5 million home in Hidden Hills and also owns a $ 13 million investment property in Beverly Hills with intermittent love Travis Scott, as well as a vacation home in Palm Springs. I can't "keep up!" 📸: Compass. #VandyPopRealEstate. . . . . # ceretate #residentialrealestate #palmsprings #compound A post shared by VANDY POP 🍿 🎬 🎟 🎶 📺 (@vandypop) on April 24, 2020 at 9:44 p.m. PDT

As expected, fans were more than impressed when they saw that huge new mansion that Kylie had bought, and made sure to praise it online.

People also praise Kylie as a mother, and they can't get enough of Stormi.

Speaking of her baby, Kylie shared some new photos and videos of Stormi in the pool. In previous videos, Stormi often wore flotation devices on her arms to keep from sinking or diving underwater, but now the cute girl is learning to swim without them.



