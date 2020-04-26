Kristin Cavallari announces that she and Jay Cutler will divorce after ten years together

Very cavallari Star Kristin Cavallari surprised her fans on Sunday when she announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Jay Cutler, had decided to divorce after seven years of marriage. Cavallari and Cutler have been together for almost a decade and share three children.

Cavallari posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday morning showing her and Cutler hugging and facing away from the camera as they walked away. In the lengthy subtitle, Cavallari wrote that the split was friendly and that it was simply the result of two people separating.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," wrote the reality star. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of."

She ended her legend by asking her fans to respect her and Cutler's privacy as they navigate the difficult time in her family. Cavallari and Cutler share two sons and one daughter: Camden Jack, 7, Jaxon Wyatt, 5, and Saylor James, 4.

the Lagoon beach Alum met the retired NFL quarterback in 2010 during a Chicago Bears preseason game. After welcoming their son Camden in 2012, the couple married in 2013. However, the couple had their share of ups and downs during their engagement, as they canceled in 2011 before they reconciled.

Earlier this month, Cavallari, Cutler, and their three children returned to their Nashville home after being trapped in The Bahamas due to the COVID-19 shutdown. For a few weeks, they were trapped on the island with their close friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes, and documented their experience on social media.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

After isolating themselves in The Bahamas, the couple were finally able to return to Nashville when a "short window,quot; opened. the James uncommon The designer revealed in her Instagram story that they "took advantage,quot; of the opportunity to get home.

Ad

On March 23, the Prime Minister of the Bahamas closed all of the country's airports and seaports to incoming international flights carrying visitors. At that time, the United States Embassy urged American citizens to "leave as soon as possible."



Post views:

0 0