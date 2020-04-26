Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler separate: they revisit their 10-year-old love story

It ended by Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.
Their sudden separation comes after almost seven years of marriage and a decade together. the Very cavallari The stars announced their decision to divorce through social media on Sunday, April 26.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," wrote Kristin, 33. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. "
Kristin and Jay have three children together: a 7 year old boy. Camden, 5 years old Jaxon and 4 years old Saylor.
Over the years, the reality star and retired NFL pro have been especially outspoken about the good and bad times of their marriage.
Check out a decade's love story in our detailed gallery below.
Lester Cohen / WireImage
Honeymoon stage
K.Cav and then-Chicago Bears quarterback first sparked romance rumors in 2010 after they first met after their soccer game. "They really liked each other," a source tells E! News of the time. "He is crazy about her and she thinks he is cute."
Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images for IMG
Love at first sight
From the first days of their romance, The hills star writes in his book, Balance in heels"We hung out two nights later, and that started a fast and intense romance. I flew back to Chicago at least every two weeks. When we were apart, we texted constantly, and he wrote me love emails more Sweet. He was the strong, manly man I wanted, but he also had a sweet and romantic side. "
JB Lacroix / WireImage
Put a ring on it
After only eight months together, Cutler asks the question. But not long after, Cavallari cancels the engagement, and the exes even return their wedding gifts.
"At the time, something was wrong," he writes in his 2016 book. "Some things had to change, and I knew the only way Jay would see how serious he was, if the relationship ended."
Together again
Then in the fall of 2011, Kristin and Jay got back together and engaged.
"It was very silly," says the future girlfriend to E! News of their reconciliation. "I was at the airport, leaving Chicago. We had spent so many days together and we were texting and somehow it came up, like, 'Oh, are we getting married?' 39; Yes, that's fine. Then he sent my ring in the mail. So I had my ring sitting at home for a couple of weeks before putting it on. "
Splash News
Hi Mom!
In August 2012, Kristin and Jay welcome their first child together, a baby boy named Camden Jack.
MiamiPIXX / SBMF / FAMEFLYNET IMAGES
Wedding bells
They do! Kristin and Jay were officially married in front of their dearest and dearest in Nashville in June 2013.
Kristin Cavallari
Baby No. 2
It's a boy! In May 2014, Kristin gives birth to Jaxon Wyatt. She tells E! News from her pregnancy experience: "I'm lucky. Both pregnancies have been very easy for me, I've been really tired. It's one of those things where I could literally sleep all day every day, but I was getting out of it. a little bit now that I'm in the second quarter. "
Mommy girl
More than a year later, in November 2015, the proud parents welcome their daughter Saylor James.
"Kristin and Jay are so happy!" A privileged source. "They were surrounded by friends and family. Kristin is very excited to welcome her new baby to her family. Jaxon and Camden are excited to be older brothers. It feels great!"
Sharing their truth
Kristen frankly talks about her and Jay's marital struggles, saying "100 percent,quot; therapy saved their relationship.
"Jay and I, our relationship, we are very honest. We don't have a perfect relationship," he tells SiriusXM. Wake up with Taylor. "We are working on it. We are in therapy."
grandcountyutah.net; Splash News
Losing his brother
Kristin's brother Michael Cavallari, was found dead in 2015. As the first anniversary of her death approaches, Uncommon James CEO tells E! Exclusive news that Jay has been her saving grace throughout the entire trial.
"It has been difficult, it has been a roller coaster … I would be lying if I said it was not difficult," he says, "I will be with my family on the real day, which I hope will help." Talking about that is probably the most important thing, so I'm lucky to have a great support system with my immediate family, with Jay and with my parents too. "
Pulling the curtain
Kristin and Jay welcome the cameras to their Nashville home on E! Very cavallari. The reality TV series chronicles her ups and downs, and nothing in her marriage is off limits.
Cheating rumors
Kristin experiences a big dispute with her best friend, Kelly Henderson, who is accused of having an affair with Jay.
"When the second season aired, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having a love affair. I didn't think for a second that it was true," she recalls on Very cavallari. "It wasn't the actual accusations that they were having an affair that bothered me, but how Kelly did it."
One last hurray
Kristin and Jay take their last vacation together as a couple with their children. Judging from his Instagram posts, nothing seems wrong during the Bahamas getaway.
Going their separate ways
On April 26, 2020, celebrities turn to Instagram to announce their decision to divorce.
"This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family," Kristin writes in part.
