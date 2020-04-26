Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler separate: they revisit their 10-year-old love story

It ended by Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.

Their sudden separation comes after almost seven years of marriage and a decade together. the Very cavallari The stars announced their decision to divorce through social media on Sunday, April 26.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," wrote Kristin, 33. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. "

Kristin and Jay have three children together: a 7 year old boy. Camden, 5 years old Jaxon and 4 years old Saylor.

Over the years, the reality star and retired NFL pro have been especially outspoken about the good and bad times of their marriage.