Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler heading for divorce after vacation in Bahamas

The former member of & # 39; The Hills & # 39; and her husband decided to suspend their marriage after going to the Bahamas despite the coronavirus blockade.

Reality show personality Kristin Cavallari and retired American football star Jay Cutler They are heading for divorce after almost seven years of marriage.

First "The hills"Star broke the news to fans on Instagram on Sunday morning, April 26, 2020.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," began the mother of three children.

"We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of."

Making it clear that there is no animosity between the separating couple, he continued, "This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cavallari began dating the former Chicago Bears quarterback in 2010 and they married in June 2013.

They share children Camden, seven, and Jaxon, five, and their daughter Saylor, four.

The divided news comes just days after the family returned to the US. USA From the Bahamas, where they had been stranded for three weeks after flying to the tropical island on vacation in mid-March, just as the US blockade measures were being implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic.