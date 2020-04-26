Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Divorce: Check out their cutest quotes

It ended by Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.

The 33-year-old reality star and 36-year-old retired soccer player leave him after 10 years together. The duo announced the news via Instagram on Sunday.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," read their statement. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. "

Cavallari and Cutler were married in 2013. They share three children together: Camden Jack Cutler (7) Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4)

Over the years, fans have seen Cavallari on shows like Lagoon beach and The hills, and have followed Cutler on the field, including during his time at the Chicago Bears. The two also appeared on E! Very cavallari.