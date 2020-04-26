Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler divorce after 10 years together

Hollywood has lost a couple of favorite fans.

Kristin Cavallari She took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the news that she and Jay Cutler They have decided to divorce The two have been together for almost a decade and share three children together.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to divorce," said E! the long title of the star began. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of."

His statement continued: "This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."