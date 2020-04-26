Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are getting divorced

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

It seems like yesterday I was reading an extensive Twitter thread documenting the multiple weeks of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler quarantine in the Bahamas But actually, it was three weeks and / or 25 Years ago, they have returned, and now they are receiving a divorce. Time flies.

ME! News reports Cavallari and Cutler have decided to end their 10-year marriage, with Cavallari announcing in an Instagram post on Sunday. that their relationship has reached its "loving conclusion".

"We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of," he wrote. "This is just the situation of two people separating."

Whether or not the aforementioned Bahamas quarantine hastened the end of Cavallari and Cutler is up for debate, but the sources saying ME! News that had been on the rocks for some time. "They have been trying to figure it out for years," a source told the outlet. "The kids definitely kept them together sometimes." Cavallari and Cutler share three (famously unvaccinated children), who are reportedly still raising friendly.