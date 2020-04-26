Kodak Blacks wants to meet Donald Trump to share a & # 39; brilliant idea & # 39;

WENN

Fans appreciate the rapper's open letter to POTUS, as one of them thinks it's just the results of Kodak's boredom, while someone else accuses him of being 'on top'.

Kodak Black proposed a prison meeting with the president Donald trump. On Sunday, April 26, the jailed rapper shared an open letter to POTUS, alleging he has a "brilliant idea."

"Tell Donald Trump to stop, I have a brilliant idea," so he wrote in the letter he posted on his Instagram account. "I thought of something in Miami, but I dismissed it (because) I think I'm crazy sometimes. This keeps on following me though!"

"This has nothing to do with my unfair conviction, come see me, I put on my crown mask," continued the rapper from South Florida. Feeling confident with his idea, he added: "@RealDonaldTrump if it's worth nothing, you can kill me."

Fans chimed in on the subject in the comment section. Thinking that the open letter was only the result of Kodak's boredom, someone wrote, "My daughter was bored right now." A fanatic simply believed that the rapper had "lost his mind," and one user accused him of being "high af."

Another fanatic, meanwhile, demanded that "someone take this man's phone." A detractor also told Kodak that this would all be in vain because "Donald Trump doesn't give a shit." However, some others called Kodak "a genius".

Donald Trump has yet to respond to Kodak's proposal.

Kodak is currently serving his 46-month prison sentence on federal weapons charges. The "Wake Up in the Sky" star originally premiered in August 2022. However, he pleaded guilty to one additional weapon charge in New York in March and was sentenced to another 12 months. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, its current planned release date is now October 7, 2022.

Despite being in prison, Kodak continues to make headlines. Before this, he had an online dispute with YoungBoy never broke again after accusing Baton Rouge rapper of cooperating with police in a stabbing case involving his girlfriend Iyanna Mayweather (YaYa Mayweather).