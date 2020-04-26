Kirk Douglas' widow throws party with family and friends on 101st birthday

WENN

Anne Buydens, wearing a protective mask, celebrates her last birthday with a celebration that adhered to the strict guidelines of social distancing at her home.

Kirk Douglas& # 39; widow, Anne Buydens, celebrated her 101st birthday on Thursday, April 23, 2020 with a special meeting that adhered to strict guidelines for social distancing.

After the death of her veteran Hollywood husband in February, members of Anne's family came out to show their love on their big day, while ensuring safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Surrounded by balloons and wearing a protective face mask, she marked the milestone while sitting outside her home and greeted a procession of family and friends who passed by and shared their love and good wishes from their cars.

grandchild Cameron douglas He was among the guests and shared photos of the creative birthday celebration on his Instagram story.

"A 'special' way to celebrate a very special day," she wrote alongside one of the videos, adding next to a photo of Anne and her famous late husband, "Happy birthday Oma … Here's 101 years of Love, Light and Guidance! We love you! "

Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta Jones, who is married to Kirk's son with his ex-wife Diana Dill, Michael Douglas, posted a heartfelt message marking the occasion, calling Anne "extraordinary".

"Our queen, our Oma. You embody all that is good in a woman," wrote the actress. "I admire and love you very much. 101 years young today … Anne Douglas, thank you for all you have done for the people in our world."