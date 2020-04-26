Kim Jong-un's absence and North Korea's silence keep the mill rumor fluttering

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea continues to send letters and gifts to foreign leaders and domestic workers on behalf of their leader, Kim Jong-un. His media is overflowing, as usual, with eulogy propaganda that extols Mr. Kim's leadership. South Korea reiterates that it has detected "nothing unusual,quot; in the North. President Trump called a report that Kim was "in serious danger,quot; after the surgery "incorrect,quot; and "false,quot;.
The hermetic country's lack of real information is generating rampant rumors, leaving North Korean experts, foreign officials and intelligence agencies to analyze everything for signs of truth.
According to the media outlet or social media post, Mr. Kim, who is believed to be 36 years old, is recovering after a minor health problem such as an ankle sprain, or is "in serious danger "after heart surgery. Either it has turned into,quot; brain death "or is in a,quot; vegetative state "after heart valve surgery went wrong at the hands of a nervous North Korean surgeon or one of the doctors who China sent to treat him. Or Mr. Kim is punished with Covid-19. Where did he get that? From one of those Chinese doctors.
A rumor circulating in South Korea's messaging apps claims that after French doctors were unable to awaken Mr. Kim from his "coma," Kim Pyong-il, half-brother of Mr. Kim's late father, took power with the help of pro-Chinese elites in Pyongyang, the northern capital. He goes on to say that Mr. Kim's powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong has been detained while Beijing is secretly negotiating with Washington about the future of North Korea and its nuclear weapons.
Seoul has He questioned the accuracy of the unconfirmed reports, while the South Korean media seems to dismiss most of them as online rumors spreading through Chinese social media and beyond. But they cannot be completely ignored, since North Korea is so secretive that the world's most powerful intelligence agencies have been unable to penetrate Kim's inner circles.
Kim last appeared publicly on April 11, when he chaired a Politburo meeting. Speculation about his health began to swirl after Kim missed state celebrations for his country's biggest holiday, the birthday of his grandfather and North Korean founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.
The rumors skyrocketed after Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that relies on anonymous sources within the North, reported Monday that Mr. Kim was recovering from heart surgery performed on April 12. The next day, CNN added to the frenzy, reporting that Washington was monitoring intelligence that Mr. Kim was "in grave danger." On Saturday, TMZ, a celebrity news tabloid website in the United States, said: "N. Korean dictator Kim Jong-un would have died after failed cardiac surgery."
More than once, Mr. Trump has I wished Mr. Kim well if he really was ill.
"North Korea's secrecy and our lack of reliable information create a breeding ground for rumors," said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. "But his continued absence would be destabilizing as more people inside and outside the country wonder if he is disabled or dead."
In recent days, South Koreans and their allies in Washington have explored North Korea with the help of spy satellites and other resources, looking for signals from Mr. Kim and preparations for missile launch.
Their efforts led them to Wonsan, a town on the east coast where Mr. Kim's family owns a seaside resort complete with yachts, jet skis, a horse track, and a private train station.
A train "probably owned by,quot; Mr. Kim has been parked there since at least Tuesday 38 North, a Washington-based website specializing in North Korea, reported Saturday: citing commercial satellite images.
Wonsan is one of the members of Mr. Kim favorite sites for missile testing. A South Korean news report said Saturday that the United States had detected preparations for a missile test at Sondeok, further up the east coast, where North Korea launched missiles in August last year and again in March in the presence from Mr. Kim.
South Korean officials say privately that Kim's presence in a missile test could be a strategic way to quell speculation. But North Korea has also used such preparations to keep guessing its external enemies.
Mr. Kim's sudden disappearance could create a power vacuum with far-reaching implications.
Over the decades, US and South Korean officials have discussed the top-secret contingency plan, which includes how to prevent the North's nuclear weapons from falling into the wrong hands, and what to do if Beijing sends troops north to stabilize its neighbor, which long served as a buffer between China and South Korean-based US forces.
In this secret society, any likely successor to Mr. Kim amounts to a guessing game, even for outside analysts who have spent their academic careers analyzing the North.
Is it your only sister, Kim Yo-jong, who recently expanded her role in your government? What about Kim Pyong-il, who returned home last year after serving for decades as North Korea's discreet ambassador to Eastern European countries?
Some predict that a collective leadership will be led by Choe Ryong-hae, number 2 in the government hierarchy. What if a still unknown but ambitious general designed a coup? How would North Koreans who have been trained to worship the Kim family respond?
"While North Korea's neighbors are mired in domestic politics during a global pandemic, relations between the United States and China are strained and international organizations are strained, the world is not well prepared for the death of Kim Jong-un "Easley said.
This is not the first time that Mr. Kim has disappeared from public view for weeks on end or has faced speculation about his health. But the bizarre personality cult surrounding Mr. Kim, his exuberance, obesity, and even hairstyle, ensure that the rumors can take hold.
Officials are careful not to overturn the rumors directly, in part because their past predictions of the North have sometimes been wrong. Reports on North Korea have also been riddled with errors.
In 1986, a South Korean newspaper reported a "world first,quot; claiming that Kim's grandfather, then-President Kim Il-sung, died in an armed attack. A smiling Kim Il-sung reappeared two days later.
In 2014, Kim Jong-un went missing for more than a month, sparking rumors that he may have been deposed in a coup. The North Korean media then showed him walking with a cane after what South Korean intelligence called ankle surgery.
In 2015, a North Korean defector He claimed that Mr. Kim ordered that his own aunt be killed with poison. But aunt Kim Kyong-hui resurfaced in Pyongyang in January.
The rumors may also be true.
In 2008, Mr. Kim's father and predecessor, Kim Jong-il, was out of sight for months. South Korean analysts and the media correctly speculated that he had a hit. He died three years later.
Some of the biggest skeptics of the latest rumors are the defectors from North Korea.
Thae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea, said it was hard to believe that reliable information about Kim's health was leaked from his most trusted aides. Mr. Thae said that no one in his office at the North Korean Foreign Ministry knew of Kim Jong-il's death in 2011 until they gathered in an auditorium for an "important announcement,quot; and saw a female announcer appear. on the TV screen, dressed in a black funeral.
Joo Sung-ha, a North Korean deserter-turned-journalist for the South Korean newspaper Dong-A Ilbo, said in a Facebook post that it was reasonable to believe that Kim had health problems. But he did not trust the news detailing whether the North Korean leader was facing a serious medical emergency and why.
Such details about "the health of the Kim family is the secret among the secrets," he said, and called people who claim to know "novelists."