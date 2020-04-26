Kim Jong-un's absence and North Korea's silence keep the mill rumor fluttering

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea continues to send letters and gifts to foreign leaders and domestic workers on behalf of their leader, Kim Jong-un. His media is overflowing, as usual, with eulogy propaganda that extols Mr. Kim's leadership. South Korea reiterates that it has detected "nothing unusual,quot; in the North. President Trump called a report that Kim was "in serious danger,quot; after the surgery "incorrect,quot; and "false,quot;.

The hermetic country's lack of real information is generating rampant rumors, leaving North Korean experts, foreign officials and intelligence agencies to analyze everything for signs of truth.

Kim last appeared publicly on April 11, when he chaired a Politburo meeting. Speculation about his health began to swirl after Kim missed state celebrations for his country's biggest holiday, the birthday of his grandfather and North Korean founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.

In recent days, South Koreans and their allies in Washington have explored North Korea with the help of spy satellites and other resources, looking for signals from Mr. Kim and preparations for missile launch.

Their efforts led them to Wonsan, a town on the east coast where Mr. Kim's family owns a seaside resort complete with yachts, jet skis, a horse track, and a private train station.

South Korean officials say privately that Kim's presence in a missile test could be a strategic way to quell speculation. But North Korea has also used such preparations to keep guessing its external enemies.

Mr. Kim's sudden disappearance could create a power vacuum with far-reaching implications.

Over the decades, US and South Korean officials have discussed the top-secret contingency plan, which includes how to prevent the North's nuclear weapons from falling into the wrong hands, and what to do if Beijing sends troops north to stabilize its neighbor, which long served as a buffer between China and South Korean-based US forces.

In this secret society, any likely successor to Mr. Kim amounts to a guessing game, even for outside analysts who have spent their academic careers analyzing the North.

Is it your only sister, Kim Yo-jong, who recently expanded her role in your government? What about Kim Pyong-il, who returned home last year after serving for decades as North Korea's discreet ambassador to Eastern European countries?

Some predict that a collective leadership will be led by Choe Ryong-hae, number 2 in the government hierarchy. What if a still unknown but ambitious general designed a coup? How would North Koreans who have been trained to worship the Kim family respond?

"While North Korea's neighbors are mired in domestic politics during a global pandemic, relations between the United States and China are strained and international organizations are strained, the world is not well prepared for the death of Kim Jong-un "Easley said.

This is not the first time that Mr. Kim has disappeared from public view for weeks on end or has faced speculation about his health. But the bizarre personality cult surrounding Mr. Kim, his exuberance, obesity, and even hairstyle, ensure that the rumors can take hold.

Officials are careful not to overturn the rumors directly, in part because their past predictions of the North have sometimes been wrong. Reports on North Korea have also been riddled with errors.

In 1986, a South Korean newspaper reported a "world first,quot; claiming that Kim's grandfather, then-President Kim Il-sung, died in an armed attack. A smiling Kim Il-sung reappeared two days later.

Some of the biggest skeptics of the latest rumors are the defectors from North Korea.

Joo Sung-ha, a North Korean deserter-turned-journalist for the South Korean newspaper Dong-A Ilbo, said in a Facebook post that it was reasonable to believe that Kim had health problems. But he did not trust the news detailing whether the North Korean leader was facing a serious medical emergency and why.

Such details about "the health of the Kim family is the secret among the secrets," he said, and called people who claim to know "novelists."

