Kim Jong Un's absence and North Korea's silence keep the buzz going

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea continues to send letters and gifts to foreign leaders and domestic workers on behalf of their leader, Kim Jong Un. His media is overflowing, as usual, with eulogy propaganda that extols Kim's leadership. South Korea reiterates that it has detected "nothing unusual,quot; in the North. President Donald Trump called a report that Kim was "in grave danger,quot; after the surgery "incorrect,quot; and "false,quot;.

All of this has done little to stop the rumor mill about Kim's health and the fate of the nuclear state, for the simple reason that North Korea has not reported a public appearance by its leader for two weeks. Nor has he responded to creepy claims about his health.

The hermetic country's lack of real information is generating rampant rumors, leaving North Korean experts, foreign officials and intelligence agencies to analyze everything for signs of truth.

According to the media outlet or social media post, Kim, who is believed to be 36 years old, is recovering after a minor health problem, such as a sprained ankle, or is in "serious danger,quot; after a heart surgery. Either it has turned into "brain death,quot; or is in a "vegetative state,quot; after heart valve surgery went wrong at the hands of a nervous North Korean surgeon or one of the doctors China sent to treat him. Or Kim is punished with COVID-19. Where did you get that from? From one of those Chinese doctors.

A rumor circulating on South Korea's messaging apps claims that after French doctors failed to awaken Kim from his "coma," Kim Pyong Il, half-brother of Kim's late father, took power with the help. of pro-Chinese elites in Pyongyang in the North. capital. He goes on to say that Kim's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, has been detained while Beijing secretly negotiates with Washington about the future of North Korea and its nuclear weapons.

Seoul has questioned the accuracy of the unconfirmed reports, while the South Korean media seems to dismiss most of them as rumors spreading through Chinese social media and beyond. But they cannot be completely ignored, since North Korea is so secretive that the world's most powerful intelligence agencies have been unable to penetrate Kim's inner circles.

Kim last appeared publicly on April 11, when he chaired a Politburo meeting. Speculation about his health began to swirl after Kim missed state celebrations for his country's biggest party, the birthday of his grandfather and North Korean founder Kim Il Sung on April 14.

The rumors skyrocketed after Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that trusted anonymous sources within the North, reported Monday that Kim was recovering from heart surgery performed on April 12. The next day, CNN added to the frenzy, reporting that Washington was monitoring intelligence that Kim was "in grave danger." On Saturday, TMZ, a celebrity news website in the United States, said: "N. Korean dictator Kim Jong-un would have died after failed cardiac surgery."

More than once, Trump has wished Kim the best if he really was ill.

"North Korea's secrecy and our lack of reliable information create a breeding ground for rumors," said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul. "But his continued absence would be destabilizing as more people inside and outside the country wonder if he is disabled or dead."

In recent days, South Koreans and their allies in Washington have explored North Korea with the help of spy satellites and other resources, looking for signs of Kim and preparations for missile launch.

Their efforts led them to Wonsan, an east coast town where Kim's family owns a seaside resort complete with yachts, jet skis, a horse track, and a private train station.

A train "probably owned by,quot; Kim has been parked there since at least Tuesday the 38th of North, a Washington-based website specializing in North Korea, reported Saturday, citing commercial satellite images.

Wonsan is one of Kim's favorite sites for missile testing. A South Korean news report said Saturday that the United States had detected preparations for a missile test at Sondeok, further up the east coast, where North Korea launched missiles in August last year and again in March in the presence of Kim.

South Korean officials say privately that Kim's presence in a missile test could be a strategic way to quell speculation. But North Korea has also used such preparations to keep guessing its external enemies.

There is a deep geopolitical fascination with North Korea, the world's most isolated police state.

The country has detonated six nuclear bombs in underground tests and claims to have built missiles powerful enough to send them to the continental United States. It is also run by a man who was fired as a figurehead when he took office in 2011 when he was twenty years old.

Since then, Kim has established firm control, proving himself brutal enough to execute his own uncle, a potential threat to his power, and once called Trump a "mental madman of the United States."

Kim's sudden disappearance could create a power vacuum with far-reaching implications.

Over the decades, U.S. and South Korean officials have discussed top-secret contingency plans, including how to prevent the North's nuclear weapons from falling into the wrong hands and what to do if Beijing sends troops north to stabilize its neighbor. , which has long served as a buffer between China and US forces based in South Korea.

In this secret society, any likely successor to Kim amounts to a guessing game, even for outside analysts who have spent their academic careers analyzing the North.

Is it your only sister, Kim Yo Jong, who recently expanded her role in your government? What about Kim Pyong Il, who returned home last year after serving for decades as North Korea's discreet ambassador to countries in Eastern Europe?

Some predict that a collective leadership will be led by Choe Ryong Hae, number 2 in the government hierarchy. What if a still unknown but ambitious general designed a coup? How would North Koreans who have been trained to worship the Kim family respond?

"While North Korea's neighbors are immersed in domestic politics during a global pandemic, relations between the United States and China are strained and international organizations are strained, the world is not well prepared for the death of Kim Jong Un,quot; Easley said.

This is not the first time that Kim has disappeared from public view for weeks on end or has faced speculation about her health. But the strange cult of personality surrounding Kim, her fuss, obesity, and even hairstyle, ensure that the rumors can take hold.

Officials are careful not to overturn rumors about Kim's health, in part because his past predictions about the North have sometimes turned out to be wrong. Reports on North Korea have also been riddled with errors.

Senior officials who have reportedly been executed have often resurfaced. Some of the defectors, who supply information to the media, have been accused or admitted of beautifying their accounts.

In 1986, a South Korean newspaper reported a "world first,quot; claiming that Kim's grandfather, then-President Kim Il Sung, died in an armed attack. A smiling Kim Il Sung reappeared two days later.

In 2014, Kim Jong Un went missing for more than a month, sparking rumors that he may have been deposed in a coup. North Korean media then showed him walking with a cane after what South Korean intelligence called ankle surgery.

In 2015, a North Korean defector claimed that Kim ordered his own aunt to be killed with poison. But Aunt Kim Kyong Hui resurfaced in Pyongyang in January.

The rumors may also be true.

In 2008, Kim's father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, was out of sight for months. South Korean analysts and the media correctly speculated that he had suffered a stroke. He died three years later.

Some of the biggest skeptics of the latest rumors are the defectors from North Korea.

Thae Yong Ho, a former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea, said it was hard to believe that reliable information about Kim's health was leaked from his most trusted aides. Thae said that no one in his office at the North Korean Foreign Ministry knew of Kim Jong Il's death in 2011 until they gathered in an auditorium for an "important announcement,quot; and saw a female announcer appear on the screen of the television, dressed in black. .

Joo Sung Ha, a North Korean defector turned journalist for the South Korean newspaper Dong-A Ilbo, said in a Facebook post that it was reasonable to believe that Kim had health problems. But he did not trust the news detailing whether the North Korean leader was facing a serious medical emergency and why.

Such details about "the health of the Kim family is the secret among the secrets," he said, and called people who claim to know "novelists."