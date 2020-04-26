Kim Jong Un Speculation Increases With Comments From Senator Lindsey Graham – Up News Info

Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Saturday he would be "shocked" if Kim Jong Un of North Korea was not dead.
Rumors have circulated around the world in the past week about Kim's state of health. North Korea is a very closed society, which means that intelligence is often incomplete and limited. Kim has not been seen in a week, missing a prominent North Korean vacation appearance, and her private train has been seen at a seaside resort. That is the scope of the known facts.
All of that and the lack of a denial from North Korea's official media has led to confusion and speculation, to the point where a newspaper published a headline saying: "North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is rumored to be dead. brain dead or just fine. " . "
"It's a closed society. I haven't heard anything directly, but I'd be surprised if he's not dead or in some incapacitated state because you don't let rumors like this go forever or go unanswered in a closed society that's really a cult, no a country called North Korea, "Graham told Fox News presenter Jeanine Pirro on Saturday in her Justice with Judge Jeanine Show.
"President Trump is ready to do business with North Korea in a manner beneficial to all," added Graham. "So if this guy is dead, I hope the guy who takes over works with President Trump to make North Korea a better place for everyone."
So far, speculation suggests that China has sent a medical team to North Korea to help with whatever is affecting Kim Jong Un. Other rumors claim that failed stent surgery may have led to a coma.
So far, state media in North Korea have been silent on Kim's health and whereabouts.
%MINIFYHTMLdc1d8df13bca23ff06c01b64472f4d9314%