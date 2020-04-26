Kim Jong Un Speculation Increases With Comments From Senator Lindsey Graham – Up News Info

Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Saturday he would be "shocked" if Kim Jong Un of North Korea was not dead. Rumors have circulated around the world in the past week about Kim's state of health. North Korea is a very closed society, which means that intelligence is often incomplete and limited. Kim has not been seen in a week, missing a prominent North Korean vacation appearance, and her private train has been seen at a seaside resort. That is the scope of the known facts.

All of that and the lack of a denial from North Korea's official media has led to confusion and speculation, to the point where a newspaper published a headline saying: "North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is rumored to be dead. brain dead or just fine. " . "