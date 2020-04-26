Killers of the Flower Moon: Martin Scorsese may have to bring Leonardo DiCaprio's new movie to Netflix because it's too expensive

Martin Scorsese is experiencing a strange case of déjà vu – it looks like he might have to bring his new movie to Netflix since Paramount isn't happy with the size of his budget.

Just like he did with the Irish, who received a Netflix release as no studio would pay to distribute the expensive movie, Scorsese is said to be courting the streaming service for his new movie. Flower Moon Assassins.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the film, adapted from David Grann's real crime thriller, documents the series of murders that ravaged the Osage Indian tribe in Oklahoma during the 1920s after oil was found on their land.





The case was considered the first FBI homicide investigation.

Paramount pictures signed up for the movie after Grann's book rights – subtitled The Osage murders and the birth of the FBI – I got about $ 5 million in 2016. The script was written by Eric Roth, the Oscar winner behind Forrest Gump and The curious Case of Benjamin Button.

However, with production slated to begin later this year, the budget has said it has soared to more than $ 200 million, more than $ 50 million. the Irish It is said to have a cost.

This would make the Scorsese movie more expensive for a long time, and Wall street journal He reports that Paramount bosses are unsure whether they want to pay the full amount.

The report adds that the studio is open to an agreement that allows them to release the film in partnership with one another. Scorsese is also said to be discussing deals with Universal and MGM.

In July 2019, it was reported that Robert De Niro had also signed on to star in the movie.

Flower Moon Assassins will mark the sixth collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio in the following 17 years New York Bands, The Aviator, The dead people, Shutter Island and The wolf of Wall Street.