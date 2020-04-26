Kenan Thompson repeats Diondre Cole, Big Papi, and O.J. Characters like Paul Rudd, Adam Sandler and others appear in the second "SNL at home"

For its second edition "at home", NBC Saturday night live solved some of the problems. It featured more elaborate green screen sketches, makeup, and wigs, and introduced new opening credits while zooming out. Weekend update Laughter from the first installment. In also restored SNL "s regular cold open segment with Brad Pitt playing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Technical improvements allowed Kenan Thompson to bring back some of his most popular characters, including Diondre Cole in What's up with that: at home, David "Big Papi" Ortiz and O.J. Simpson

What's up with that Featured guests Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled and third perennial guest Lindsey Buckingham (Bill Hader), as well as the return of key Diondre crew members Fred Armisen as Giuseppe and Jason Sudeikis as the overly jealous dancer Vance. Check out the video above.

Like former baseball player David "Big Papi" Ortiz, Thompson made a big Dominican lunch in quarantine with the help of rapper Big Bunny playing himself.

Thompson also repeated his O.J. The impersonation of Simpson in a submission to the former NFL star and the chain of controversial video comments by convicted criminals on Twitter about how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, which has gone viral. In one of them, Simpson, after finishing a round of golf, argued that gold courses should remain open during the health crisis because golf is the only exercise that "older men" do. In another, Simpson posted outside a Costco store, wearing a mask, carrying a load of toilet paper and water. Here's Thompson's shot.

Pitt, Armisen, Sudeikis, Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled and Big Bunny were some of the big names that appeared. SNL at home tonight.

Paul Rudd appeared for a sketch. And Adam Sandler, coming off the viral success of his quarantine song, teamed up with Pete Davidson for a song about going crazy while he was caught in quarantine. Introduced in the first SNL at home show, Davidson's music videos have become the highlight of the show's new format.





Completing the list of celebrity appearances on SNL at home was the musical guest Miley Cyrus with a cover of "Wish You Were Here" by Pink Floyd.