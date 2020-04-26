Kelly Osbourne gives up after showing coronavirus symptoms

WENN

The former host of & # 39; Fashion Police & # 39; She is immensely relieved when she tested negative for Covid-19 after previously claiming that she was showing possible coronavirus symptoms.

Kelly Osbourne He is free of COVID-19 after previously revealing that he was "showing symptoms" of the virus.

The 35-year-old former fashion police hostess revealed on Friday, April 24, 2020 that her test was negative and she was finally able to reunite with her brother Jack.

"Omg (oh my gosh) omg omg I got tested and I'm negative for covid and finally I was able to hug my brother (sic)," she wrote, along with a video of the brothers hugging.

"Unfortunately I was exposed and showing symptoms because my brother had MS (multiple sclerosis) and my father had Parkinson's. They told me to get tested."

Following the advice of World Health Organization (WHO) officials urging people to stay home and practice social distancing amid the global health crisis, the daughter of Black saturday rocker Ozzy Osbourne – who recently opened his battle against Parkinson's disease – previously pleaded with fans to stay home and protect the vulnerable.

"The truth is that I am also scared. My two parents are at high risk, especially my dad," she said. "These are the sacrifices we must make. I stay home for my mom and dad. If you don't have anyone to stay home, I beg you."