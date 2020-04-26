Katherine Schwarzenegger's baby bump seen during a bike ride with Chris Pratt

The same day it was learned that Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt were expecting their first child together, cameras saw the couple enjoying a bike ride in Los Angeles and the 30-year-old baby's small bump made its first appearance.

During the tour, Schwarzenegger wore a baggy white T-shirt, black leggings, and tennis shoes with a black cap and sunglasses as he rode alongside Pratt, who wore an American flag scarf to his face.

The couple has yet to confirm the news, but several sources said People magazine on Saturday that Schwarzenegger and Pratt were expecting.

In his Instagram stories on Saturday, The gift of forgiveness the author was showing her friend Gaby Dalkin's new cookbook What Gaby cooks: eat what you want: 125 recipes for real life, And fans could hear Pratt in the background talking enthusiastically. But, there was still no official announcement of the baby.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt were married in June 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, after meeting at the church in 2018. The Guardians of the Galaxy Star already shares Jack, 7, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Both Schwarzenegger and Pratt have been candid in recent interviews about their desire to start a family. In January, Pratt said he saw "many children,quot; in his future and "perhaps less time spent working, more time enjoying life."

the Parks and recreation Alum also praised his wife, saying that she will be "a great mother someday,quot;. She also noted that Schwarzenegger, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, has "great parents, great siblings, she fills all my many deficits."

"She has changed my life for the better in many ways," said Pratt. “My heart, my soul, my son, I feel that everyone is so safe with her. She is a great stepmother, she, God willing, will be a great mother someday. "

On Schwarzenegger's 30th birthday in December, Pratt wrote on Instagram that he was so happy to have her in his life and didn't know what he would do without her.

While promoting her new book, Katherine Schwarzenegger called Chris Pratt "the best gift ever," and noted that they are trying to be "the best cheerleaders for others."



