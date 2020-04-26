Kandi Burruss Shares A Sweet New Photo Of Blaze Tucker And Fans Are Here For It

Kandi Burruss recently shared a new photo with her and Todd Tucker's baby Blaze Tucker. The cutie pie makes everyone sprout up on it in the comments, as you'll see below.

‘My girl @blazetucker was ready for the pool with her @shopraisingace towel! Ndi️ ’Kandi captioned her post.

Many fans raved about the girl and praised cute Blaze. Followers also say that Blaze increasingly resembles his mother.

One commenter wrote, "She's starting to look a lot like you and Ace," and another follower said, "Oh my gosh! She's so cute! God bless her. '

Someone else posted this: "She is a replica of Kandi she looks as beautiful as you,quot;, and another follower posted this: "Kandi, just a suggestion to update the ace page. No new posts. Blaze is beautiful!"

Another follower said "she is absolutely beautiful,quot; … Definitely you (email protected) ", and someone else posted:" She is sooooo adorable and in love, loves her smile. She has my heart ".

Another commenter posted this question: ‘How did you get started with your child's clothing line? I would love to create one for my children. "

Apart from this, Kandi also remembered Left Eye for the anniversary of his passing and shared the follower's post in his memory:

‘It's crazy how long it's been! #RIP #LisaLefteyeLopes, "Kandi captioned her post.

Someone posted this message: ‘Kandi, when you didn't give tlc a scrub, did you already know you wanted chili to direct the song? #riplefteye, "and a follower said," Wow, you guys were babies. "Still beautiful as always,quot; RIP Left Eye. "

A follower posted, "I know she was one of my favorite artists."

Kandi shared a couple of new photos with her baby, Blaze Tucker, for her fifth anniversary. In one of the photos, she and Todd Tucker's son Ace Wells Tucker also appear, and fans are here for these photos.



