Kandi Burruss says she had an "aggressive,quot; leaky boy fight during the RHOA virtual meeting!

Kandi Burruss joked with Real Housewives of Atlanta fans that her virtual reunion episodes filmed in the midst of quarantine are full of drama! Apparently Kandi and her nemesis NeNe Leakes had a very "aggressive,quot; showdown even though they weren't in the same place when it all happened.

So is! The ladies managed to cast some important shadow on each other even digitally!

As you may know, the new season reunion was filmed a couple of days ago, but it has not yet aired and fans are definitely looking forward to it, especially after what Kandi said!

During an interview for HollywoodLife, Kandi said that ‘Obviously it was totally different from any other meeting we already had. I was scared because we obviously talk to each other when we argue. I wonder, "How are we going to do that?" But the way they set it up, they can isolate everyone and still have quality, which is what matters to me. As for how the girls dealt with it, I thought everyone was going to be a stranger arguing face to face. "

He then emphasized that in the end there were no problems and that the fights were even worse than if they had all been together.

Kandi also scoffed at their interactions, saying: ‘Well, for me, he was aggressive. I'd say he's aggressive because I mean the arguments were getting so crazy at times that Andy (Cohen) is trying to stop us and he can't because we're not in the room with him. (…) they say what they need to say until finally some of us had to be silenced! It was like a waiting time. They bring you back and turn the microphone back on, they calm down and give it to you, let someone say something or at least talk. "

The RHOA star mentioned that she and NeNe had a really explosive fight, so it is highly likely that the other woman did not speak to her for a long time.



