Kabdi Burruss' comment she left on Tiny Harris's page about Lisa's left eye passing triggers massive debate among fans

Tiny Harris shared a post on her social media account involving Lisa Left Eye Lopes. Kandi Burruss quickly jumped into the comment section to tell Tiny that there is something wrong with what she posts, and she has to correct it.

This sparked a massive debate in the comments, as you'll see below.

‘The anniversary since the late Great Legendary #Lefteye. There was always something so special about this lady! #LLL 👑😇❤️🤩 ’Tiny captioned her post which was edited after Kandi's post.

Kandi chimed in on the comment and said to Kandi, "It is actually the anniversary of his death." RIP #LISALefteyeLopes So many talented people in this photo! @official_ianburke @iamshamora @majorgirl @haleyeahmusic @katrinacwillis ".

Kandi was correcting Tiny, who probably wrote that it was simply Left Eye's anniversary.

Some people did not understand that Tiny edited her post and accused Kandi of correcting Tiny for nothing.

A commenter said: ‘@kandi Deceased and death means the same thing here. So why unnecessarily correct it publicly in a post like this? Women are so bleak with each other! Damn!

A follower said: ‘You are not publicly reviewing a suspected friend for a mistake they made independently! She could have done it privately as my "friends,quot; and I would make each other out if we noticed a mistake in her public posts. Pure shade! "Actually,quot; Smh What happened to the brotherhood? Damn Smh And in a post like this! "

Someone else posted this: ka @kandi thank you very much! Wow this was a long time ago. I remember this day! @majorgirl thank you very much for taking us down the memory path with this one. RIP #LisaLeftEyeLopez she was so talented. "

Another follower said: ‘@kandi Wowww! ❤️Thank you Kandi … Thanks for tagging and @majorgirl Thanks so much for posting … this brings me a bunch of great memories … 💓 r.i.p. Lisa Left Eye Lopez ".

A follower said: "@kandi thanks for correcting it, love … it is obvious that the moofs cannot read the word,quot; edited "".

Do you think Kandi was wrong to tell Tiny that she is wrong in public?



