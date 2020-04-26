Judge Judy pays tribute to her television announcer Jerry Bishop after his death

WENN

Family Court Judge Judy Sheindlin pays her a sincere tribute to remember her broadcaster long after the veteran radio host died of heart disease.

Up News Info –

"Judge Judy"star Judy Sheindlin has paid tribute to the television presenter Jerry bishop after his death on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at age 84.

Sources from the show say TMZ.com Bishop died of heart disease and Judy recalled her longtime announcer in a statement honoring him.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

"Jerry Bishop has been the voice of our program for 24 years," he said. "Everyone loved him. He had a golden heart and a generous spirit. I adored him and will miss him."

Jerry has been the presenter of "Judge Judy" since its first season in 1994 and his career spanned thousands of episodes.

He was also a veteran radio presenter from Los Angeles and interviewed numerous stars on his shows, including Frank Sinatra, Steve McQueenand Natalie Wood.

Jerry also lent his voice to commercials and did some voiceover work, including 15 years as the voice of the Disney Channel.