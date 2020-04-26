Joe Montana offers advice to teammate No. 82, selection Neville Gallimore

When Canadian defensive tackle Neville Gallimore was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday, he probably wasn't expecting a personal message from the NFL Hall of Famer. But soon after he was 82nd overall against the Dallas Cowboys, he got one.

Legendary quarterback Joe Montana contacted Gallimore via Twitter on Friday night to congratulate the Oklahoma product on its selection and offer some advice.

"Believe me, being the 82nd pick in the draft is not that bad," he wrote. "But don't let the place you were chosen define you, be a sponge, absorb everything. Work hard and when you have the chance, show them what you can do!"

Congratulations @ Path2Greatwork ! Believe me, being the 82nd pick in the draft isn't that bad. But don't let the place where you were chosen define you: be a sponge, absorb everything. Work hard and when you get the chance, show them what you can do! #NFLDraft https://t.co/ccR1Mdtuvx – Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) April 25, 2020

Montana was selected with the No. 82 pick in the 1979 NFL Draft and went on to have an iconic career with the San Francisco 49ers, winning four Super Bowls and two MVP awards and making the Pro Bowl eight times. Like Canadian catcher Chase Claypool, who was picked by the Steelers in the second round this year, Montana played his college football at Notre Dame.

Gallimore has been heavily promoted as a defensive tackle prospect in the weeks leading up to the draft. In four years with the Sooners, he had 148 total tackles, 18 tackles to loss, nine sacks, two pass breaks and five forced fumbles. He will unite with Canadians L.P. Ladouceur, Tyrone Crawford and Christian Covington in Dallas.

The Ottawa, Ontario native responded to Montana on Twitter with a few words of thanks of his own.

One thing is for sure: if Gallimore reaches somewhere near the same level of success that Montana had as No. 82 overall pick, he will have had an incredible career.