Mom vibrates!

Jodie Turner-Smith she's hugging and enjoying that new mom life. Saturday Queen & Slim The actress turned to Instagram Stories to mock her new normal.

"Mom = Milk Factory until further notice," she joked, along with an image of herself wearing a black bra and a gold Ariel Gordon Jewlry pendant that said "FATHER."

That was not the only dairy joke he made. The proud mom playfully joked with her husband, Joshua Jackson. Jodie shared a photo of the actor posing for a milk commercial.

"I can't help it. Women of all ages admire me," read a message from Jackson, which were quotes that emerged during his youth. "Why? I'm 6 ft 2 … Thanks in part to the milk."

The ad continued: "Considering that 15% of adult height is added when you're a teenager, it's good to know. Especially if you want to impress, say, an older woman."