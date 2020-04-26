Jodie Turner-Smith jokes She's a "milk factory,quot; after giving birth

Mom vibrates!
Jodie Turner-Smith she's hugging and enjoying that new mom life. Saturday Queen & Slim The actress turned to Instagram Stories to mock her new normal.
"Mom = Milk Factory until further notice," she joked, along with an image of herself wearing a black bra and a gold Ariel Gordon Jewlry pendant that said "FATHER."
That was not the only dairy joke he made. The proud mom playfully joked with her husband, Joshua Jackson. Jodie shared a photo of the actor posing for a milk commercial.
"I can't help it. Women of all ages admire me," read a message from Jackson, which were quotes that emerged during his youth. "Why? I'm 6 ft 2 … Thanks in part to the milk."
The ad continued: "Considering that 15% of adult height is added when you're a teenager, it's good to know. Especially if you want to impress, say, an older woman."
Jokes aside, the couple welcomed their first child together, a girl, less than a week ago. "Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," the actress's manager told E! News.
Right now, the two have kept their lips tight on more details surrounding their newborn.
In December, it was confirmed that Jodie was expecting her first child with him. When they see us actor.
According to the Dawson's torrent alum, he and Jodie decided to find out if she was pregnant together because they both want to share that experience.
"We had an idea. The cycles change," Joshua said in The Graham Norton Show. "This was literally the happiest time of my life. She was working out of town and I asked her to wait a couple of days before taking an exam so we could do it together."
Their news about babies comes a few months after it was speculated that they were married.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Queen & SlimJodie caught her eye with her cool accessory on that finger.
Add more fuel to the fire? Jackson also wore a gold band on his ring finger.
Married or not, the two seem in love with the moon, especially with the new addition to their family!
