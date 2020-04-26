Jodie Turner-Smith jokes about being a "milk factory,quot; after welcoming the girl to Joshua Jackson

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband – Dawson's torrent alum Joshua Jackson – welcomed their first child together last week. The couple are now parents to a girl, and this weekend Turner-Smith updated her fans about her life as a new mother.

On Saturday, Turner-Smith took a short break to post a photo to her Instagram story that showed her relaxed as she wore a black nursing bra. At the top of the image, the 33-year-old man wrote, "Mom = Milk Factory until further notice."

Turner-Smith also wore a new gold necklace that she received from Ariel Gordon Jewelry that says "FATHER."

Neither Turner-Smith nor Jackson have posted any photos of their newborn, and have not shared any details, such as the baby's gender, name, or statistics. However, before Turner-Smith gave birth, she said in a post on International Women's Day that she was having a girl by referring to the baby as "her."

"Favorite moments with the baby," the actress wrote in the caption for an Instagram video that showed her stomach moving as the baby kicked. "Can you see her dancing there? Every time I try to record, she stops.

Although Turner-Smith and Jackson have not shared any details, their representatives confirmed that their baby had arrived.

"Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," said their representatives. People magazine on April 21. Two days later, the British actress simply wrote on Twitter: "I am a mother!" Later he thanked his fans for their congratulatory messages.

A few days before the baby's arrival, Turner-Smith posted a nude photo on Instagram to show off her tummy, and wrote about her "fantastic journey,quot; to motherhood. She wrote that she would never forget how the pregnancy felt, and now she will not forget what it looked like.

Jodie Turner-Smith first revealed that she was pregnant when she dated Joshua Jackson in January in a tight black dress. Jackson also said in an interview in March that he knew he and his wife would have a girl because their "family doesn't really have children." the Little fires everywhere Star explained that her extended family is "85 to 90 percent female."



