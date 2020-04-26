Jessie Ware, Missy Elliott, The Killers, and more

Y / N S / N is a guide to the music releases of the week based on our highly scientific and non-subjective Yes / No rating system.

If she was born in the 17th century, she would be burned at the stake for being a witch: Jessie Ware, "Ooh La La" – Jessie Ware has long established herself as a horny sorceress, an arcane song singer whose expansive soundscapes and soft vocal prowess have captivated listeners since Devotion. But unlike sun-drenched Greenhouse, his latest singles group: "Spotlight", "Mirage" and the previous "Ooh La La", exist in the most vulnerable part of our current collective unrest. Reminiscent of Klymaxx's "Ladies Restroom Meeting","O de Teena Marie"I need your love, "and maybe even a little bit of Sheena Easton, Ware's" Ooh La La "oozes with overly enthusiastic latticework that underlined more ’80 dance hits. It is a product, perhaps, of our increasingly familiar times, both sonically and politically. Anyway, no Ware's staccato voice makes you want to pull your hair back and dance, especially when paired with literal cowbells and that damn bassline? Also, I'm a fan of a mid-star 8, just like the pop princesses of ’80s dance tables. "Ooh La La" indeed! –Joan Summers

No: Tana Mongeau, "without you" – This sounds like an early demo shared with a study at the suggestion of YouTuber management team Tana Mongeau. No one expected its release and yet here it is. "W"without you" is overly mediocre, but I'm impressed by the producer's ability to make his self-tuning more subtle than it has been in the past. A casual listener might think they can wear the belt. That is talent. -EM

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Y: New Kids on the Block feat. Boyz II Men, Big Freedia, Jordin Sparks and Naughty By Nature, "House Party" – Many artists spend this period of social distancing writing, recording, and releasing songs about how to keep their heads up during social distancing. That's an inherently schmaltzy thing to do, and very few have been able to do it right. It turns out that the message had to be delivered by pop optimists for the challenge: in this case, New Kids, Boyz II Men, Big Freedia, Jordin Sparks, and Naughty By Nature. Ignoring the lyricism, the song is a happy and nostalgic R & B-pop tune. With the words, it is a familiar reminder that this will also happen. Call me crazy, but is there something boy bands and bouncing music can't save? -EM

G / O Media may receive a commission

Of course: Missy Elliott, "Cool Off" (video) – There is always a lot to say and still not much further away say about a Missy elliott video because she delivers something fresh every time. My favoriteand things about this are stilts Teyana Taylor cameo, the dancing boy, and the fact that other people have made videos in which they pretend to be bronze statues but there is nothing like Missy elliott doing that. Again, this is he Museum of cool and her ’s the healer. –Clover Hope

Y: P22, "The manager" – The Los Angeles P22 band embodies everything I love about the gloomy bands of the past and present: They approach post-punk / hardcore hybridization like performance artists: their cheating is loud, their discomfort is antagonistic. "The Manager" turns out to be my favorite song on their first EP, Human snake, but would answer for any of them. -EM

Not for me, brother: The Killers, "Fire In Bone" – All I have to say is that the influence of Talking Heads is so strong here that I almost want to ask David Byrne if it had anything to do with this shit. I like talking heads enough but … uh. Bruce Springsteen's energy in the choir doesn't do him any favors either. I understand why someone would like this song, but it really wasn't hitting for me. I listened "Andy, you are a star"AND"Midnight show"From his debut album Hot fuss then and everything was fine in the world again. Ashley Reese