Jermaine Dupri Shares Some Juicy Details About Romance With Janet Jackson

In a recent interview, Jermaine Dupri decided to discuss her high-profile romance with superstar Janet Jackson. The powerful couple had an unexpected romance that lasted seven years and ended definitively in 2009.

Janet is a very private person, who rarely talks about her personal life. Therefore, not many people expected her to share details or address current rumors.

J.D., on the other hand, is an open book, so, in a chat with T.I., he decided to spill the tea. Jermaine revealed how they met and why they broke up.

He said: “We met at his concert at The Omni (Coliseum). Kris Kross came … This is when Jermaine Dupri was just a producer. I was nobody. I still didn't have any records or anything. No one knew me other than what I did for Kris (Kross) and Xscape. We go to his show, and I'm part of his entourage … Kris Kross enters to meet Janet Jackson, and the bodyguard hit me with his hand. So they say, "That's our man!" They are saying to her, and when they tell her, she had to answer for me, "Let him in, he is great." When I entered, she was almost like Diana. Ross concert. She started talking to me. ‘You must be the special … Why aren't they, they want to leave you out? Why didn't they want to leave you out? "… It seemed like energy, right? At that moment, I was like, I'll see you again." This is the time of Kris. I'm just going to play my part. "

Blame LA and ATL for their separation. Jermaine revealed: “I started seeing so many other things that I wanted to do, and so many other places that I wanted to go. I began to think that marriage would not work for me. Just something about it. When you feel like you are ready to get married, you have no answer; you just know what it is. I was in space. I'm not going to go to the front and say no. I felt married … I think the only thing that made a difference to me was the fact that we didn't live together. We had a relationship of eight years, nine years, but we didn't live with each other … I feel like that's a part where you really determine if you're strong. She was not willing to move to Atlanta. I was willing to come here for a couple of weeks. But living in Atlanta, to her, it didn't really seem like it was L.A. I wasn't ready to move to Malibu … I like it, I love it. but it's not … It's just something about being here. That didn't seem like the space where any of us wanted to be. "

Jermaine is speaking her truth in a calm way.



