Jefferson County Wildfire is on 68 Acres, Not Yet Contained

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>71-year-old killed in a house fire in western Colorado - The Denver Post
Ad- cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting

Firefighters prevented a 68-acre forest fire in the Pike National Forest from growing overnight, but are still working to contain it, according to the US Forest Service. USA

The wildfire started Saturday afternoon and is burning in the burning scar from the 2002 Hayman fire in Jefferson County. Authorities initially estimated the fire to be approximately 60 acres, but on Sunday they revised that number to 68 acres, not because the fire grew but because of better mapping, fire information officer Dawn Sanchez said Sunday.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. ScalaHosting Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

The fire, which contained zero percent on Sunday, is burning about three miles northwest of the Cheesman Reservoir around Forest Road 560.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here