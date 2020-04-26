Jefferson County Wildfire is on 68 Acres, Not Yet Contained

Firefighters prevented a 68-acre forest fire in the Pike National Forest from growing overnight, but are still working to contain it, according to the US Forest Service. USA

The wildfire started Saturday afternoon and is burning in the burning scar from the 2002 Hayman fire in Jefferson County. Authorities initially estimated the fire to be approximately 60 acres, but on Sunday they revised that number to 68 acres, not because the fire grew but because of better mapping, fire information officer Dawn Sanchez said Sunday.

The fire, which contained zero percent on Sunday, is burning about three miles northwest of the Cheesman Reservoir around Forest Road 560.

There were 18 firefighters working on the scene on Sunday, as well as two engines and a digger from the US Forest Service. USA And two more engines and a water tender from local fire agencies.

The fire has not threatened any structure or caused evacuations. The fire burns on rugged, rugged terrain and feeds on dead grass and trees.

Sánchez said Sunday that firefighters are working to build a fire line and strengthen the already established infrastructure.