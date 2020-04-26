Jeff Goldblum called Islamophobic for comments & # 39; ignorant & # 39; in & # 39; RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race & # 39;

VH1

The actor from & # 39; Jurassic Park & ​​# 39; He is accused of being Islamophobic for his comments when he saw one of the contestants of & # 39; RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race & # 39; put on a starry hijab.

Actor Jeff Goldblum has been rebuked by online fans for his controversial appearance as a guest judge in the Friday, April 24, 2020 installment of "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"

During the episode, drag queen Jackie Cox, real name Darius Rose, wore a starred hijab in honor of her Muslim background, as part of the Stars and Stripes catwalk challenge.

Commenting on the look, Jeff, 67, was criticized by first asking if the artist was "religious" before questioning the treatment of LGBTQ + people within the faith.

"Is there something in this religion that is anti-homosexuality and anti-woman? Does that complicate the problem? I'm just posing it and thinking it out loud and maybe being stupid," he said.

While RuPaul He insisted that "dragging has always shaken the tree," Jackie was tearful saying that it was "a complex problem" and that she had "doubts about the way LGBTQ + people are treated in the Middle East."

"I had to show the United States that you can be LGBT and Middle Eastern, and that everything will be complicated and that's fine. But I'm here and I deserve to be in the United States as much as anyone else." Jackie said.

Criticizing the "Jurassic ParkStar of their theories, fans turned to Twitter to voice their feelings, with a viewer writing, "That moment from Jeff Goldblum to Jackie Cox at this week's Drag Race was very awkward to watch."

"Why did you think it was appropriate? How did you get to the edit? How was that somehow fair to Jackie? So many levels of horror."

Another commented, "Would Jeff Goldblum have asked a Christian queen the same question she asked Jackie? That was really ignorant," while a third user replied, "I'm REALLY not here because of Jackie's casually Islamophobic criticism of Jeff. Goldblum. " Cox tonight. "

The star has yet to comment on the controversy.