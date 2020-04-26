Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari divorce after 7 years of marriage – Up News Info

CHICAGO – Reality show star Kristin Cavallari and former Denver Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler are divorcing.

Cavallari announced Sunday in an Instagram post that the couple broke up after seven years of marriage and a decade together.

"We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the years shared, the memories created and the children we are so proud of," he wrote in a post accompanied by a photo of the two walking with arms around them. Each other.

Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL with Denver, Chicago and Miami. He was with the Bears between 2009 and 2016.

Cavallari gained fame in the series "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,quot;, which debuted in 2004. His E! The network series "Very Cavallari,quot; after his life and marriage premiered in 2018.

Cavallari and Cutler have three young children: two sons and one daughter.