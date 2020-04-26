James Charles YouTube Original Influencer Instant Show: Review

Screenshot: YouTube Originals Screenshot: YouTube Originals

And now, for the inevitable: James Charles, YouTube's preeminent makeup guru, hosted his own serialized reality show on YouTube Originals called Instant influencer. It is essentially America's next top model for aspiring makeup moguls, half of whom enter the competition with more than 14,000 subscribers on their personal channels. (According to my book, that makes them a micro influencer who probably doesn't need much help.) The concept for the program is so simple and effective that I wondered why it had not been done before. Of course, Charles's fan base, as well as his enemies, and any YouTube fan in all genres, would really want to see a celebrity made in this format. Of course, it's fun to see how guest judges criticize and give guidance to industry applicants. But more than that, the program gives an idea of ​​how to build a successful brand. For those who watch and dream of one day making money from their channel, it is invaluable advice. For others, it's an attractive peek behind the curtain.

The premiere of Instant influencer, available today (April 24), features six BeauTuber contenders: Kailin Chase, Christian Perez, Britany Renteria, Gabriel Garcia, Ashley Strong, and Benny Cera, all vying to become the next Instant Influencer. That translates to a $ 50,000 prize, an established filming / production exactly like the one James Charles uses on his channel, valued at $ 10,000, and a collaboration on his channel. (In that way, it is very similar to ANTM but with a great distinction: there is no brand agreement or Maybelline contract signed at the end. It's a one-of-a-kind award and it doesn't have an apparent longevity right away.) Contestants' first challenge upon arriving on the YouTube sound stage in Los Angeles is to plan, film, and edit an ad for the Ulta product of your choice in less than three hours. (From what I can tell, the time limit serves to dramatize activities that would otherwise be very boring to watch, such as video editing.) "Advertising", "review" and "vlog" are used interchangeably throughout the episode, social networks highlighting depressing qualities without trying to legitimize them: looking authentic comes at a higher price than being authentic.

And unlike ANTMwhere a conversation about personal brand can come in the middle of a season, it's the first challenge in Instant influencer. There is no exercise to see how well the six contestants can put on makeup, or how nice and authentic they appear on the screen, but how effectively they can move the product. There is nothing more on YouTube than that.

And yet I am absorbed. On the one hand, the program seems to be a guide on how to sell yourself as a product; On the other hand, it is an entertaining exam about how careers on social media can change shape. YouTube users like James Charles excel when they lean towards the limitations of their platform and provide alternative entertainment that would not fly in traditional television media (like vlogs, closet rearrangementschaotically edited pranks vidsand the most relevant makeup tutorials.) If the idea is good, the traditional television media will imitate those videos with higher production value, to the chagrin of the original creator. (A simple example of this is FirstWeFeast & # 39; s popular series "Hot Ones" with Sean Evans making his way to Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon.)

The relationship rarely goes the other way: It's not often that a YouTuber takes over Hollywood to create their own content, mainly because of copyright lawsAnd if they do, it's only in the guise of parody, so it's unusual to see James Charles present what actually is America's new top makeup guru. It will be interesting to see if this leads, I don't know, David Dobrik organizing their own version of the night or America's Funniest Home Videos. Tana Mongeau already have a celebreality show on MTV, after all.

Instant influencer It is not just an entertaining watch, it is a sign of what is to come: once the most popular YouTubers have grown so much that they become really famous instead of just famous on the Internet, they will come by mainstream media. And sometimes it will be entertaining.